Funeral details have been announced for Newry's 'wizard of Wembley', Peter McParland.

The Aston Villa great, who helped Northern Ireland reach the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, passed away in May aged 91.

He scored 121 goals in 341 games for Villa, including two in the 1957 FA Cup final against Manchester United – a game they won 2-1. He was the last surviving member of that squad.

Four years later he hit the winner as Villa lifted the inaugural League Cup against Rotherham, making him the first footballer to score in the finals of both major domestic knockout cup competitions.

Peter McParland on international duty with Northern Ireland during the 1950s. (Photo by Pacemaker)

A statement from Aston Villa, announcing his passing, said that they were “profoundly saddened” to hear the news.

Peter joined Villa from Dundalk in September 1952 and made his debut at home to Wolves. He would also help the club to the Second Division title in 1959-60.

He scored twice on his Northern Ireland debut against Wales in 1954.

Peter joined Wolves in 1962 for £35,000 and also had spells with Plymouth Argyle, Worcester City and Glentoran. He also played in Canada and the USA.

A funeral notice said that Peter was the “beloved husband of Carol, loving father of Nicholas and Paul, much-loved father-in-law of Yumi and Bronwyn, cherished grandfather of Elliott, Harrison, Yuki and Ken and dear brother of Eileen, Margaret and the late Frank, Mary and Teresa. Formerly of 74, Chapel Street, Newry. May his soul rest in peace”.

Requiem Mass for Peter will take place on Sunday, June 8 in St Mary’s Church, Chapel Street, Newry at 10.30am followed by the burial of his ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.