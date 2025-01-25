Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish League players and fans have joined in the hundreds of online tributes to honour Portadown supporter Gareth ‘Paddy’ Richardson as "a legend around Shamrock Park".

Gareth, who passed away on Wednesday night, was a member of the Richardson family associated with Portadown over generations for commitment to the club.

Funeral details have now been confirmed as follows: “Funeral on Monday, leaving Darren's home at 12noon for a service at 1pm in Thomas Street Methodist Church with committal following in Kernan Cemetery”.

His late father, George, served the Ports for over three decades as kit man and two uncles, Nat and Bill, also held various roles with the Shamrock Park side, plus nephew Jake is a former first-team player.

Tributes have been paid to Portadown supporter Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson. (Photo by Richardson family)

Generations of the Richardson family have supported the club from the stands, with Gareth’s love for his hometown Ports remembered by many across the social media tributes celebrating the much-loved family man.

Portadown Football Club’s official social media platforms carried the following message remembering “an ardent supporter”: “Everyone at Portadown Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Gareth Richardson.

"Gareth, or 'Paddy' as he was affectionately known, was an ardent supporter and followed home and away having been brought up with the club in his blood by way of his late father Geordie, who was kit man at Shamrock Park for over three decades, with the Richardson family and Portadown FC having a strong affinity down through the years with his late uncles Nat and Bill also holding roles at the club.

"We pass on our heartfelt sympathies to Gareth's wife, children, mother, brothers and the whole Richardson family circle at this sad time and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Current Portadown manager Niall Currie offered condolences to the Richardson family in a personal message.

Former Ports player Wesley Boyle, who is also from the town, simply described Gareth as “a true Portadown man”.

Mark Carson, a former Portadown player now with Ards, called Gareth “Ports through and through”.

A long list of ex-Portadown players offered tributes and condolences including Richard Clarke, Kyle Neill, Dean Fitzgerald, Cullen Feeney, Tim Mouncey, Marc McCann, Chris Ramsey, David McCullough, Paul McAreavey, Adam Foley, Gareth Buchanan, Paul Evans, Tony Bell, Neil McCullough and Trevor Williamson.

Gareth’s own playing career within the Mid-Ulster Football League was celebrated by former clubs Seagoe and Rectory Rangers.

A Seagoe post highlighted how “we had some great times with 'Paddy' over the years”.

A minute’s silence was observed in his memory before Saturday’s game against Richhill AFC.

Rectory Rangers’ message described how “our hearts are sore” and that “'Paddy' was just 'Paddy' to us all, the word legend gets thrown about all too often but he truly was a legend to all that had the pleasure of knowing him”.

Rectory Rangers’ weekend fixtures for the firsts and reserves were postponed “as a mark of respect”, with the club offering thanks to Bourneview Mill and Hill Street, plus the Mid-Ulster Football League, for support.

A message from Milne Funeral Services read: “Gareth Richardson 22nd January 2025, peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital, late of Jervis Street, Portadown.

"Loving and devoted husband of Sarah, adored daddy of Travis, Ella-Marie, Jorgie and Bradley, cherished son of Ann and the late George, treasured brother of Nigel (Julie) and Darren (Dorothy) also a much-loved uncle of Jake, Becky and Curtis.

"Family and friends are welcome at Darren’s home, 9 Drumard Avenue, Portadown.

“No flowers please, donations for the benefit of N.I. Air Ambulance www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to N.I. Air Ambulance c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

“The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Willowbank Surgery, Keady, The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Rapid Response Team and the staff of the Royal Victoria Hospital ICU.