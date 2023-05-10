GALLERY: From cup victories to European adventures - David Jeffrey's Ballymena United reign in pictures

Ballymena United announced on Tuesday evening that manager David Jeffrey has left the club by mutual consent after seven years in charge.

The former Linfield boss led the Sky Blues to three Irish Cup finals and three BetMcLean Cup deciders – including a 2-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers in the 2016/17 finale – and helped them secure European football on two occasions.

A titan of the local game, Jeffrey finished his Ballymena reign with a win percentage of 47%, coming out on the right side in 163 of his 346 games at the Showgrounds.

Here are all the best photos from his Ballymena reign, from cup victories to European adventures.

