GALLERY: From cup victories to European adventures - David Jeffrey's Ballymena United reign in pictures

Ballymena United announced on Tuesday evening that manager David Jeffrey has left the club by mutual consent after seven years in charge.

By Johnny Morton
Published 10th May 2023, 13:12 BST

The former Linfield boss led the Sky Blues to three Irish Cup finals and three BetMcLean Cup deciders – including a 2-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers in the 2016/17 finale – and helped them secure European football on two occasions.

A titan of the local game, Jeffrey finished his Ballymena reign with a win percentage of 47%, coming out on the right side in 163 of his 346 games at the Showgrounds.

Here are all the best photos from his Ballymena reign, from cup victories to European adventures.

David Jeffrey proudly lifts the Irish League Cup trophy after Ballymena United defeated Carrick Rangers 2-0

1. Jeffrey lifts the Irish League Cup

David Jeffrey proudly lifts the Irish League Cup trophy after Ballymena United defeated Carrick Rangers 2-0 Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

David Jeffrey celebrates with Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin after their Irish League Cup success

2. Captain and coach

David Jeffrey celebrates with Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin after their Irish League Cup success Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

David Jeffrey celebrates winning his first trophy since joining Ballymena with the fans

3. Cup joy

David Jeffrey celebrates winning his first trophy since joining Ballymena with the fans Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

David Jeffrey salutes the Ballymena United crowd following their Irish League Cup success

4. Thumbs up

David Jeffrey salutes the Ballymena United crowd following their Irish League Cup success Photo: Stephen Hamilton

