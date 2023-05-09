The former Linfield boss led the Sky Blues to three Irish Cup finals and two BetMcLean Cup deciders – including a 2-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers in the 2016/17 finale – and helped them secure European football on two occasions.

A titan of the local game, Jeffrey finished his Ballymena reign with a win percentage of 47%, coming out on the right side in 163 of his 346 games at the Showgrounds.

As expected the news caused waves on social media with many local football fans giving their opinions...here is some of the reaction:

David Jeffrey on the sideline in Sunday's Irish Cup final

Davy said: “Absolutely the right decision. Thanks for your efforts but time for a fresh approach.”

Causeway Chronicle added: “Top man - didn’t get financial support to keep players - too many allowed to leave and nothing coming through to replace - best wishes on whatever path the future takes you.”

Gary said: “David thank you for your service and all the best in the future.”

David added: “Careful what we wish for - funds and full support has to be given to whoever takes over. Wishing DJ every success and happiness for the future!!”

Sammy said: “All the best Davy. We had people couldn’t see it yes we lost finals but we had some great days topping table till last few weeks, League Cup, Europe and others.”

Mark posted: “100% the right move all-round but we might look back fondly on the relative success he brought us.”

Ricky added: “All the best DJ! You brought the club as far as you could...with a lot of success despite well documented restrictions. Many great memories which true supporters will cherish for a very long time. Legend.”

Robert said: “Fine lines in football – if he wins a few of those finals that we were desperately unlucky in then he becomes the most successful manager that we ever had.”

Marlinda posted: “I am so very sorry to hear this. All the best for the future David. You gave everything when you were here. Big loss to BUFC.”