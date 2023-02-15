Doran – who only turned 19 four days ago – has found starts hard to come by this campaign after his pre-season progress was hampered by injury, but got an opportunity in Friday’s 3-0 defeat to Larne.

He played the full match and was in from the beginning again on Tuesday when Crusaders rocked up at Mourneview Park, capping off an all-round performance by netting his first top-flight goal.

It looked like Doran had bagged the winner when he put the Lurgan Blues 2-1 up with 16 minutes to go, but Philip Lowry’s injury-time equaliser – his 15th in the league this term – rescued a point for the Crues and broke Glenavon hearts.

Jamie Doran in action for Glenavon

Hamilton was delighted with the performance Doran produced and says the goal was deserved reward for taking his opportunity.

"At the start of the season, Jamie and Isaac (Baird) played down at St Pats and they were excellent against a top side,” he told Glenavon’s YouTube channel.

"Until Jamie got the injury, he was starting first game of the season and then he got injured and it has been one of those situations where it has been hard for him to break through.

"There are a lot of experienced players likes Snods (Matthew Snoddy), Ribs and Mick O'Connor and Isaac had started the season and was on fire as well.

"It was hard for him to get in the team but I told him to bide his time because we know the player he is and we have belief and faith in him.

"For him over the last few weeks with the injuries and suspensions we've had it has created an opportunity and he has taken it.

"He was super against Larne and he got a goal today which his performance deserved."