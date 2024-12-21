Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne head coach Gary Haveron says his side need to keep “pushing the boundaries” as they look to fight their way back into the Premiership title race after creating Irish League history by beating KAA Gent in the UEFA Conference League.

The Inver Reds rounded out their European campaign on a major high courtesy of Tomas Cosgrove’s second half winner, but will now have to quickly turn attention to domestic duties ahead of Monday’s showdown with high-flying Dungannon Swifts.

Haveron’s side, who have won consecutive Gibson Cup crowns, could be a whopping 25 points behind leaders Linfield if David Healy’s men defeat Glenavon at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon and have a mammoth seven games in hand to catch up on the Blues.

Their trip to Stangmore Park will mark Larne’s first Premiership match since December 1 – postponements due to Storm Darragh and a Conference League trip to Azerbaijan halting league action – and they’ll be seeking revenge after Dungannon’s shock 3-0 success at Inver Park earlier this season.

Gary Haveron and Rohan Ferguson celebrate after Thursday's Conference League win. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Getting to the group stage almost felt like we climbed a mountain and this (Gent win) is another mountain and we've gone to another peak, but we have to continue climbing those mountains and keep pushing the boundaries of how far we can go as a club and team,” said Haveron. “I think if they show the same heart and desire, and it's up to me to drag that out of us...it's not just one person doing it.

"It's every person at this club driving in the same direction. We have an unbelievable group of coaches, physios, strength and conditioning coaches, a cook who makes anything we want, we've got Zara on the front desk, Janice and Jane round the back - there are so many people that play a part to make sure these boys are in the best possible place to put on that level of performance.

"There has been huge learning opportunities for us and we'll sit down and review everything we did as a club from travel arrangements and everything that goes into it.

"I can't even begin to understand the logistics of how we got around the place...I just turned up at the airport, they handed me a ticket, my passport and I gave it back to them at the other end.

"We're so lucky that we get to do that but there's so much work goes in and it's never lost on me the role that everybody plays."

It has been a turbulent time for Larne off the pitch with long-serving manager Tiernan Lynch departing for Derry City while initial successor Nathan Rooney was moved into a Head of Football role only a matter of weeks after taking the reins due to not holding a UEFA Pro Licence, which is required for European competition.

Haveron was then promoted to head coach and has delivered immediate success but says nothing has changed in his approach.

"I don’t take anything to do with things off the pitch, there’s lots of things out of my control which the hierarchy deals with,” he added. “I have complete faith in everybody at our football club that they’ll steer us in the right direction.

"It’s business as usual. It wasn’t like I was coming in from the outside and didn’t know the players, I’ve had a great relationship with them over five or six years.