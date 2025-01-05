Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne head coach Gary Haveron admits his side “let ourselves down big time” after crashing out of the Irish Cup in extra-time to Championship outfit Limavady United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inver Reds were beaten finalists in 2021 and had reached the last-four in each of the previous two seasons, but fell at the first hurdle this time around as Ruairi Boorman’s late strike secured a huge upset for Paul Owens’ Limavady.

It comes just a matter of weeks after Larne created Irish League history by beating KAA Gent in the UEFA Conference League, securing a first win for any Northern Irish team in Europe’s third-tier competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their cup hopes are still alive in the Co Antrim Shield, where they’ll face Glentoran in the final at Seaview later this month, while a BetMcLean Cup semi-final showdown with Cliftonville awaits on January 14, but Haveron made his frustration clear at Saturday’s result.

Larne head coach Gary Haveron. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I don't think disappointment even comes close,” he told the club’s media channel. “We've let ourselves down big time with the level of performance.

"We knew how difficult it was going to be, you just have to look at the pitch and how heavy it is, but we talked about that and the attitude and mentality of the players...we just weren't at it and didn't do enough over the course of the game.

"A massive decision early in the game when Conor McKendry gets kicked across the knees and it doesn't get given and maybe at 1-0 it's a different game because we can relax into it and play a bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They outfought us today and that can never be the case...I just felt we weren't at it. We probably got what we deserved."

It is set to be a busy period for Larne, who have played six Premiership matches fewer than leaders Linfield and are attempting to claw back the mammoth 22-point advantage which David Healy’s men currently hold on them.

After exiting the Irish Cup, one of three routes into European football for next season has now closed and Haveron has challenged his players to put the result right in the coming weeks.

"The Irish Cup is so important to the football club,” he added. “We talked about it a couple of weeks ago about the priorities and this is one of our priorities...we've let it slip through our hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an opportunity into Europe and a showcase game for the fans so it's a bitterly disappointing day for the club. We came down here and you have to show the right mentality.