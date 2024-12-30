Gary Haveron hopeful influential trio 'can come back into the mix' ahead of Larne's showdown with Linfield
Millar returned from a seven-month injury lay-off earlier this month and scored as the Inver Reds defeated Annagh United 5-0 in the BetMcLean Cup quarter-finals, but hasn’t been involved in the matchday squad for Larne’s last four fixtures across competitions, including two UEFA Conference League games and a Boxing Day stalemate with Carrick Rangers.
Ives played an hour in their historic Conference League win over Gent but has also missed the last two Premiership matches alongside striker O’Neill.
The trip to Belfast could prove crucial in the race for Gibson Cup glory with Linfield currently sitting 22 points better off than the defending champions, who have played six games fewer and will be desperate to quickly make up ground now that their European adventure has came to an end.
"It's a massive game and they'll have their tails up being at home,” Haveron told the club’s media channel. “Every time we have went to Windsor we've never sat in to take a point, we play to win every game of football and our mentality won't change.
"I hope rest over the next couple of days will do them (Millar and O’Neill) the world of good and they can come back into the mix. Levi Ives is the same and they are three big players for us.
"You're hoping you can get them in around it and freshen up the team a little bit. I can't be critical of the players that have taken to the pitch over the last two games because they've given everything.
"They rightfully deserve to hold onto their positions. The players that are coming back in will make a big impact for the rest of the season."
One player that has returned from injury at the right time is Tomas Cosgrove, who scored the winner against Gent and was named man of the match in Thursday’s draw with Carrick, where Larne had the ball in the net three times before seeing all of them ruled out.
The 32-year-old, who signed a long-term contract extension earlier this month, has now started in Larne’s last six matches after picking up an ankle injury during October’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers and is continuing to build up match sharpness.
"We know from now until the end of the season that we're that many games behind and we need to win as many as we can,” added Cosgrove. “I think that's where the frustration kicks in because we had good results against Gent and Dungannon...it's positive to have another clean sheet but I felt like we did enough to win the game (against Carrick).
"My ankle is still a bit niggly but I'm getting into the groove of things and the more games I get under my belt the more I'll get match sharp. I can feel my sharpness and I'm able to last a lot longer in the games. Long may that continue."
