Larne have announced a “restructuring” by the defending Irish League champions - including a change of role for Nathan Rooney just 20 days after his appointment as manager.

Rooney will move into the head of football position at the club - with his assistant, Gary Haveron, promoted to first-head head coach.

An exit by Andy Mitchell, the club’s youth technical director, has been confirmed following rumours of a move to Derry City under previous Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

Rooney was unable to manage the side during Thursday’s UEFA Conference League game against Dinamo Minsk due to the lack of his Pro Licence, with Haveron in charge.

“Firstly we want to thank Andy Mitchell for his time and hard work at the club,” said Larne CEO Niall Curneen. “He has worked tirelessly to establish a number of structures below first-team level which will enable us to continue to grow.

“Our Academy and Scholarship programme is a huge part of our plans and will continue to be so going forward.

“Our previous manager Tiernan Lynch held the role of manager as well as head of football operations and Nathan will slot into this role of Head of Football.

“At the time of his appointment, Nathan believed his previous application to enrol on a Pro Licence, curtailed by Covid-19, allowed him to satisfy the European licensing requirements in the UK.

“He currently has a number of applications pending to enrol in this process and we will review our structures if and when this comes about.”

Rooney, previously with Gibraltar-based Bruno's Magpies, was announced as Larne boss last month following the departure of Lynch to Derry City in the League of Ireland.

A statement released by the Sports Direct Premiership outfit announced: “We can confirm Youth Technical Director Andy Mitchell is leaving the club, which has led to a restructuring at Inver Park.

“Andy moves on with our best wishes after six months in the role as he leaves to take a senior coaching staff elsewhere.

“As part of Andy’s departure, we have restructured a number of other senior roles at the club.