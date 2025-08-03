Glenavon confirm experienced Irish League star 'available for transfer with immediate effect'
Snoddy joined the Lurgan Blues from Crusaders on a permanent basis in 2021 and has been a mainstay in their side over the past four seasons, racking up 141 Premiership appearances.
The 32-year-old was part of a golden period of success for the Crues under Stephen Baxter, playing his part in three Gibson Cup triumphs and scored his penalty in their famous Setanta Cup final defeat of Derry City in 2012.
In February, Snoddy signed a new one-year contract extension to remain at Mourneview Park until the end of next season, but it now appears his future lies away from the Lurgan club.
Goalkeeper Byrne shared number one duties alongside Gareth Deane, who joined newcomers Bangor earlier this summer, and Tadhg Ryan last season, making 10 Premiership appearances.
The 24-year-old arrived at Glenavon from Dundalk in January 2024 and signed a new long-term deal with the club earlier this year.
"Glenavon FC confirm that after discussions with the following players, they are available for transfer with immediate effect: Matthew Snoddy, Mark Byrne,” the club posted on social media. “Enquiries should be made to Glenavon through the appropriate channels.”
It has been a busy transfer window for Paddy McLaughlin with the arrival of 10 new players – Kyle McClelland, Stephen Mallon, Kris Lowe, Luke Cartwright, Paddy Burns, Jordan McMullan, Oran O’Kane, Francely Lomboto, Harry Murphy and Corey Smith, who joined on loan for the season from Coleraine.
They’ve also lost a number of key players with David Toure switching to Irish League rivals Ballymena United while Len O’Sullivan joined Ross County, making his Scottish Championship debut in Saturday’s draw against Airdrieonians.
