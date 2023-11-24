Glenavon go seventh after winning fifth consecutive Premiership match with victory over Newry City

​Glenavon moved into seventh after winning their fifth consecutive Premiership match with a 3-0 triumph over Newry City.

​It completed a perfect November for Stephen McDonnell’s men who rounded off a clean sweep of their bottom-six rivals at the Showgrounds while condemning the hosts, who remain bottom, to a seventh straight league defeat.

Jack Malone handed the Lurgan Blues a 35th minute lead following a free-kick routine performed to perfection with the 23-year-old slamming home with his first time effort from outside the box.

Glenavon doubled their lead soon after with Aaron Prendergast pouncing after goalkeeper Tom Murphy had spilled Conor McCloskey’s initial shot.

Jack Malone opened the scoring for Glenavon. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Stephen Teggart finished the match off late on with his second league goal since joining from Portadown this summer.