​Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell has pointed to the current “happy medium” as a building block for momentum.

The Lurgan Blues visit Glentoran today boasting a sole reverse stretching back across the past six Sports Direct Premiership games.

Wins on the road have arrived over Coleraine and Crusaders alongside home draws with Loughgall, Larne and Dungannon Swifts.

It marks forward momentum following three consecutive defeats to kick off the league campaign.

And McDonnell points to recent shared rewards as a positive.

"If you’re not going to win games, then don’t lose them,” said McDonnell following the weekend draw with Dungannon Swifts. “With us last season it was either we won or lost...there was no happy medium.

"We’ve picked up three draws and two victories amongst that away to Coleraine and Crusaders.

"We’re still yet to get those three points at home.

"But I think once things settle and we start to roll some bodies back onto the pitch, there seems to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in regards to that, then we’ll click into gear.

"Everyone is aware that sometimes it needs a round of games for everyone to see where things are at...I feel we’re building a bit of momentum and are a tougher nut to crack.”

McDonnell points to tactical flexibility as key to continued gains despite a squad stretched by lengthy injury issues across the season.

“Away last weekend (Crusaders) and here on Tuesday (Larne), it’s hard to change a team that has performed very well and picked up two positive results,” said the Glenavon boss after a draw with Dungannon. "You have to back the players...the GPS stats probably tell you we needed to make changes today but we haven’t been able to roll the same 11 out in a long, long time.

"I’m not even sure if I’ve done it in my tenure here.

"We lacked the energy but the change of shape and personnel aided other players to play better...so it does give us food for thought.

"We watched Glentoran last night (2-0 loss to Larne last Friday) and we have to analyse what they might bring at The Oval...we get to paid to try and find the right balance on how to win the game.”

McDonnell was quick to praise the character on show last Saturday as Glenavon battled back after conceding inside the opening 15 minutes against the Swifts.

Barney McKeown’s equaliser arrived eight minutes after a second-half red card for Dungannon.

"I thought it was a decent game of football,” said McDonnell. “I don’t think there were many clearcut chances for either side.

"I do think we probably edged it overall but we didn’t take those chances and, ultimately, we were left chasing the game.

"The lads showed a lot of character to come back into it.

"The first half was flat from both teams and it looked like two part-time teams rolling out the same teams from Saturday, Tuesday into this game and it took its toll on a few boys.

"We made a few changes at half-time to get a bit of energy and get a foothold and I thought it worked.”