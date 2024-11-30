Glentoran boss Declan Devine watched his side salvage a share of the spoils on Saturday then declared his players’ display as “really poor from us".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Connolly broke the deadlock before home goals from Lewis Francis and Nathaniel Ferris turned the tables to offer Loughgall hope of a high-profile scalp at Lakeview Park.

However, Jordan Jenkins had one goal disallowed for the Glens before Charlie Lindsay left it level at 2-2 by the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Really poor from us," was the post-match view of Devine on BBC Sport NI. “It’s a difficult opponent but our intensity and quality was really lacking.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We scored the goal early and then the two we conceded are really poor.

"We've been working really hard on defending set-pieces and to concede a goal from one is really disappointing."

The Glens now sit fifth in the Sports Direct Premiership standings – 10 points behind league leaders Linfield one week on from Devine’s men securing the ‘Big Two’ derby spoils over the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were nowhere near our best,” said Devine. “And consistently I’ve said we need to strive to get better and be more consistent.

"Good character from the players to come back and salvage a draw.

"But we have to defend better than we did today."

Loughgall sit bottom of the table but Villagers boss Dean Smith had full praise for the “tremendous character” on show.

"It was an old-fashioned blood-and-thunder game,” said Smith on BBC Sport NI. “And when you go 1-0 down after 90 seconds you’re thinking ‘here we go again’.

"But tremendous character from the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For long periods of the game we were every bit as good as Glentoran and on the counter attack we were really dangerous."

Despite the overall positives, Smith signalled a sense of frustration in the home camp at an inability to protect the 2-1 lead having worked so hard to recover from Glentoran’s early boost.

Now on a ‘goals against’ tally of 48 from 19 games, it marks the most conceded by any side in this season’s top-flight table.

"I'm disappointed with the goals we give away," said Smith. “But, given the opposition, we would have taken a point before the game.