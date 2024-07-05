George Feeney was announced by Tottenham Hotspur as a new addition to their U18 team. PIC: Tottenham Hotspur

Glentoran have confirmed the departure of “exceptionally talented” George Feeney after the teenager secured a dream move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The 16-year-old, who is the son of former Northern Ireland international and Glens manager Warren, made his Premiership debut for The Oval outfit last season and scored a maiden senior goal in October’s BetMcLean Cup victory against Dollingstown.

He has progressed through the youth ranks in East Belfast and represented both Northern Ireland and Wales at underage international level.

Feeney is the latest Irish League prospect to seal a significant summer move following Braiden Graham’s transfer to Everton from Linfield earlier this week while his Blues teammate Aodhan Doherty swapped Windsor Park for Blackburn Rovers.

He’s set to join Tottenham’s U18 side after the London-based club announced a number of new arrivals on Friday evening.

“George is an exceptionally talented centre forward and we are immensely proud he has made the move to Tottenham,” Glentoran posted on their website. “When George joined the Glentoran Academy at the age of 12 he was always one the most creative and skilful players amongst his peers.

"He quickly became noticed and successfully stepped up to the senior side because of his incredible skill on the ball and physical abilities.

“The family of Glentoran fans, players, staff and friends wish him George all the best as he takes his next steps challenging for a place in the Premier League, the world’s greatest. We will miss you George, we know you can do it!”

Spurs U18 coach Stuart Lewis said: “We’re really excited to work with the new scholarship intake. It’s a very proud moment for the players as individuals and for their families, who have played pivotal roles in their journeys so far.

“Becoming a full-time scholar at Tottenham Hotspur represents an unbelievable achievement – now we get down to work as we approach the start of the new season. As a team of staff, we look forward to working with and developing the players individually and collectively as we support their scholarship years at the Club.”

Glentoran have also announced that 16-year-old left-back Darragh McCann has secured a Premier League move of his own, joining newly-promoted Ipswich Town.