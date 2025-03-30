Glentoran secure first Harry Cavan Youth Cup triumph in 30 years with penalty shoot-out victory over Linfield
The scores were tied at 1-1 after 110 minutes with Jude Johnson’s opener for the Glens cancelled out by a late strike from Blues teenage sensation Kalum Thompson, who has already made three Premiership appearances for the senior side, at the end of normal time.
Both teams couldn’t be separated in extra-time as the tie was sent to penalties and Glentoran goalkeeper Milo Beimers, a Canadian youth international, saved two spot-kicks before Reece Bell kept his nerve to secure a 5-4 win for the East Belfast outfit.
While Linfield, who are managed by club legend Jamie Mulgrew, had won the prestigious Harry Cavan Youth Cup four times over the last 12 years, this marks Glentoran’s first competition glory in three decades.
The Glens’ senior side turned out at The Oval on Sunday morning to show their support for the Colts ahead of Sunday’s final, forming a guard of honour as they got onto the team bus, and Declan Devine – who was in attendance at the National Stadium – will hope that members of this trophy-winning squad can make an impact in years to come.
One player who has already broken into the senior ranks is James Douglas – the 19-year-old has made 21 Premiership appearances this term and scored his penalty in the shoot-out.
