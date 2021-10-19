Glentoran to move on from Aaron McCarey dismissal

There have been calls for the goalkeeper to be dismissed by the club following his clash with teammate Bobby Burns in the wake of Coleraine’s equaliser at The Oval.

In an interview with UTV McDermott confirmed there would be consequences, but added they would not allow the “noise of social media” influence their decision.

“One incident doesn’t determine someone’s future,” he said.

Aaron McCarey is sent off by referee Andrew Davey. Inpho/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

“I know there have been calls for drastic measures to take place, but I would sum it up as out of the thousand good things Aaron McCarey has done since he’s been at Glentoran Football Club should I punish him for the one incident when he did something wrong?

“Yes there will be consequences but I don’t think we can crucify anyone in this situation.

“We’ll move past it and come out the other side.

“There are things we deal with in football clubs every day of the week, which we have to manage.

“We manage situations and this is another one of them.

“It’s part of the job. It’s sometimes not nice to do and sometimes not nice things happen.

“But we have to move forward because we can’t allow the external noise from social media to dictate our decisions or change our way of thinking.

“We’re going to move forward. We have a good team and a strong group.

“We have a great bunch of characters in the dressing room. Strong men in there, competitors, passionate, and that’s what we want in a football team.

“There’s no issues in the dressing room whatsoever,” added McDermott.

“They are competitors and passionate, and they are friends.