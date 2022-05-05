Glentoran Women in seventh heaven after derby win

The Reds had suffered an early setback in their North Belfast derby clash as Amy McGivern gave the Strikers a second minute lead.

However, it took just two minutes for Northern Ireland international striker Caitlin McGuinness to respond and on the stroke of half-time, John McGrady’s side took the lead for the first time through a Marissa Callaghan penalty after Abbie Magee was felled in the area.

McGuinness added her second and the Reds third just after the break with Toni Leigh Finnegan’s free-kick making it 4-1 deep into stoppage time.

Glentoran hit seven against Linfield. PICTURE: Johnny Caldwell

Across Belfast, there was a huge victory for champions Glentoran with two goals apiece from Casey Howe and Lauren Wade propelling them to a 7-1 victory over Linfield.

Three goals in four first half minutes from Howe, Makyla Mulholland and Wade put the Glens in total control before captain Jessica Foy added a fourth from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

Wade scored her second and the Glens fifth in the 51st minute before Nadene Caldwell added a sixth three minutes later, before Rachel McConnell netted a consolation for the Blues with 20 minutes remaining after a goalmouth scramble with Howe adding a seventh for the hosts in injury time.

First half goals from Cora Chambers and Aimee Durn propelled Sion Swifts Ladies to their second successive victory with a home win over Mid Ulster Ladies.

Having won 5-1 at the division’s other newly-promoted side Lisburn Ladies the previous week, Tony McGinley’s side secured their first home points of the campaign with a three-goal victory, as Naomi McLaughlin’s penalty seven minutes from time put the result beyond doubt.

Lisburn Ladies secured their first point of the campaign as they were held to a scoreless draw at Derry City Women, who are also off the mark for points this season.