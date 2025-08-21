Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell recalled to Northern Ireland squad

Bailey Peacock-Farrell. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad amid an injury concern over fellow goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Charles has suffered a shoulder injury which his club Sheffield Wednesday have said will mean the 20-year-old is absent “for the immediate clutch of games”, although O’Neill has named him in the squad.

With Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard still out with the knee injury he suffered on Northern Ireland duty in June, that has opened the door for Peacock-Farrell to receive his first call-up since last November.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult start to a loan spell at Blackpool from Birmingham, conceding 11 goals in his first four League One games, but with 48 caps to his name he brings significant experience to O’Neill’s squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers away to Luxembourg and Germany.

Bristol Rovers’ Luke Southwood is the other goalkeeper in O’Neill’s squad.

Bolton captain Eoin Toal and Stevenage forward Jamie Reid are also back, with Chesterfield striker Lee Bonis and Dundee defender Aaron Donnelly missing out, while Oxford defender Ciaron Brown and Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson are ruled out through injury.

Paddy McNair, who with 75 caps is the most experienced player in O’Neill’s largely young squad, has been included having missed out on June’s friendlies after suffering an injury during the training camp that came before them.

Northern Ireland open their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign away to Luxembourg on September 4 before travelling to Cologne to face Germany at the Rhein-Energie-Stadion on September 7.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham) Luke Southwood (Bristol Rovers).

Defenders: Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard (both Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Oxford), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Ruairi McConville (Norwich), Paddy McNair (San Diego), Eoin Toal (Bolton), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth).

Midfielders: George Saville (Luton), Shea Charles (Southampton), Alistair McCann (Preston), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Wycombe), Isaac Price (West Brom), Paul Smyth (QPR), Callum Marshall (West Ham), Jamie Donley (Stoke, on loan from Tottenham).