The 28-year-old, who has spent time with Portstewart and Ballymacash Rangers in recent years, scored on his debut in a 3-1 victory at Ards earlier this month and followed it up by netting his first Newington hat-trick in their impressive away win against Institute on Saturday.

That rapid start means he’s setting the early pace in the Championship Golden Boot race and putting in the hard yards has certainly helped bring the best out of Barr in his new surroundings.

"I wanted to hit the ground running and the players around me and the coaching staff have helped me do that,” he said. “I've settled in very early on and especially during pre-season games I felt comfortable and confident playing.

Newington striker Zach Barr has started the Championship season by scoring four goals in three games. PIC: Newington FC

"I think that has carried into the start of this season.

"I had a couple of chances against the Welders (in Newington’s 2-0 defeat) that I should have taken and I know that.

"Beating Institute away was a big one so it's a good start for the team getting six points from nine and we just have to keep going."

Barr’s early success has helped prove that he certainly belongs at this level, netting his treble in the span of 34 first-half minutes at the Brandywell Stadium.

"You want to not just prove it to the manager but prove to yourself that you can make that step up and prove that you're more than capable,” he added. “I trained hard and knew that if I had the right players and coaches around me that I could excel.

"If you don't score or go a couple of games without scoring there can be more pressure on you.

"I have the backing from the manager and I can cause problems without scoring, but to get four goals in three games is definitely a start that I'm thrilled about.

"I'm building partnerships with Darren Stuart, Patrick Downey and all the other lads.

"They are a great bunch of lads and want to push you on. Training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday are intense and that's the way it should be and that's why I'm enjoying it so much.

"It's very early days and we're only three games in so the whole team have to keep working hard and playing the best we can."

Newington are already showing early signs of promise and that they’re set to build on a ninth-placed finish last term in what was their first Championship campaign.

Paul Hamilton’s men host Knockbreda this weekend and Barr is looking to gain momentum in what can be an unpredictable league.

"You can't get too high or too low because the games come thick and fast,” he said. “Any team can beat any team as you can see from the weekend with Ballyclare beating Portadown, who are favourites at the minute.