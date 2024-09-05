It was hard yards put in off the pitch that helped Northern Ireland produce the goods on it as they started their UEFA Nations League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Luxembourg thanks to first-half goals from Paddy McNair and Daniel Ballard.

In their first home match since November’s memorable triumph against Denmark, O’Neill’s men were beginning life without Jonny Evans after the veteran Manchester United defender called time on his international career last month having earned 107 caps.

Captain Trai Hume was one of five players aged 22 or under named in the starting line-up and the youthful side made a dream start, going ahead after only 11 minutes – all three defenders were involved in the opening goal as Ciaron Brown’s long throw was flicked on by Ballard into the path of McNair with the West Brom ace calmly converting into the far corner.

O’Neill’s men doubled their lead moments later as Sunderland star Ballard switched from provider to scorer by smartly slotting George Saville’s free-kick beyond Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris at the near post.

Northern Ireland's Dan Ballard and Paddy McNair after defeating Luxembourg 2-0 during Thursday night's UEFA Nations League opener. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

With the other fixture in League C Group 3 between Belarus and Bulgaria ending goalless, Northern Ireland will travel to Plovdiv on Sunday sitting top of the pile.

The hosts were able to capitalise on two set-pieces and looked dangerous all evening from dead ball situations with Saville and Shea Charles producing quality, masterfully transferring Thursday morning’s tactical session onto the Windsor Park turf.

"Goals always help settle you down and gets the crowd up,” said O’Neill. “We started the game on the front foot and the nature of the goals was good.

"I put a lot of responsibility on Shea and George in terms of delivery and it was a clever delivery for the second goal. We spent an hour or more this morning in the analysis room and on the pitch with the players so that helped us - you don't always get that time.

"It's something we needed to improve on and we demonstrated that tonight with how we attacked the ball.