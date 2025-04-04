Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father-and-son football chat over breakfast is far from unique in the Murphy household – however, Saturday morning it will end with Darren and Harry then leaving the family home for a short journey to Lurgan to become rivals over 90 minutes.

Murphy will return to Irish League management this weekend with a debut as Loughgall boss up against a Glenavon side expected to feature his 21-year-old son Harry in the defence.

Murphy has enjoyed a laugh over what he views as another of football’s “wonderful stories” but is aware the serious business on the pitch takes full focus over family given Loughgall trail Carrick Rangers by nine points and a significant deficit in goal difference with four fixtures left in the Sports Direct Premiership season.

"Football throws up those wonderful stories...my son (Harry) could be playing for Glenavon and I'll be in the away team dug-out,” said Murphy, confirmed last week at Loughgall on a three-year contract following Dean Smith’s departure in early March. “I can't think of that having happened before in the Irish League.

Darren Murphy - pictured at an Irish League game in 2024 - will make his debut as Loughgall manager this weekend against Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"Harry's living at home...I doubt we'll be travelling to the game together!

"I'm immensely proud of both my sons...Sam (ex-Portadown) is settled in England with a good job and working towards getting his football agent's licence.

"Harry's very much his own man...if he needs advice he will certainly ask me but I've never been one to put him under pressure or make demands of him.

"I'm here if I can help but I'm proud of how Harry has always been his own man.

"But that first game will be all the sweeter if Harry is playing as well.

"It'll be great for me to be back involved in Irish League football after being away from it for almost three years (with Finn Harps in the League of Ireland)."

Murphy was watching from the stands on Tuesday in defeat to Ballymena for the final of four games under an interim management team headed by club general manager David Johnstone.

Murphy’s role marks a first in Loughgall history – with full-time responsibilities covering both the senior set-up and youth development commitments.

"So many people across those roles at Loughgall have done a fantastic job and it's more about trying to give some advice based off my experiences in youth development across my career," said Murphy. “It would have to be something like this to take me away from Finn Harps...people I will most certainly stay in touch with moving forward.

"Being involved in grassroots football and senior football at this club is really appealing...the conversations with Loughgall were easy.

"I'm not coming in to tell people who have done such an unbelievable job already how to do things, it's about support and assistance...from my time starting out in football at 16 to now, I've covered a lot across that full spectrum.