Glentoran manager Declan Devine admits Josh Kelly’s extended absence after suffering an ACL injury “will be a great loss” to his side.

Having signed from Ballymena United ahead of last season, 25-year-old Kelly made 19 league appearances throughout his maiden campaign in East Belfast, but looked set to play a major role under Devine this term, starting in all three of their opening Premiership matches.

He suffered an injury in the closing stages of their goalless draw against Coleraine at The Oval earlier this month and the Glens have now confirmed the extent of Kelly’s issue, wishing him “a swift and full recovery”.

Devine told the club’s website: “Josh is a great person who was given his chance at the start of this season after a great series of performances in the friendlies.

Glentoran's Josh Kelly has picked up an ACL injury and is set for an extended period on the sidelines. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"He was outstanding in the three games he started in the league and he will be a great loss to us while he’s out. Being the sort of lad he is, I know he’ll be strong and will come back to us ready to make the contribution we know he can.”