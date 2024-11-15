Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton feels talisman Rory Hale is “getting back to his best” and admits he has a crucial role to play for the remainder of this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hale, who scored 10 Premiership goals last term and was undoubtedly one of the top-flight’s best performers, missed the Reds’ UEFA Conference League qualifying defeat to Latvian outfit FK Auda and didn’t start a league game until October after picking up an ankle injury in the Charity Shield against Larne.

It’s no coincidence that Hale’s return has marked an upturn in form for Magilton’s men with the Solitude outfit putting together a six-game unbeaten run across competitions in recent weeks, including five in the Premiership to sit second behind Linfield ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old played a key part in last weekend’s 4-1 triumph over Dungannon Swifts with his driving run and pinpoint cross setting up Joe Gormley for his 16th Cliftonville hat-trick.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It’s always difficult when you’ve been out for months to get fitness while you’re playing,” said Magilton. “He’s so important for us so we probably put him in a little bit too quickly but needs must and he’s such an important player for us.

"I can see real glimpses of that surge that he has and he’s getting back to his best. He’s going to be very important for the rest of this season.”

Northern Ireland youth international Odhran Casey was involved with the senior Cliftonville squad for the first time since suffering a broken leg in their Irish Cup final victory over Linfield last season after being named as an unused substitute at Stangmore Park and continued to step up his recovery by playing 90 minutes for the club’s Olympic side on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his potential impending return, Magilton added: “He has played a couple of reserve team games and looks great. There was a temptation to throw him in, but its game by game for him.”

Cliftonville have seemingly put their early season inconsistencies behind them – no team has collected more Premiership points over the last five matches than their 13 while conceding a league-low three goals in the same period – but Magilton still feels there’s more to come.

“There’s miles more to come,” he said. “We have to limit our turnovers because I wasn't too pleased with some of the aspects of our play against Dungannon.

"I was delighted with other aspects, but this game teaches you so much. When we watch the game back we’ll know we can be more ruthless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad