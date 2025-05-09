Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Glentoran midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce is set for a headline summer transfer after St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson confirmed the Northern Ireland international will be leaving the Scottish Premiership outfit despite making an “incredible offer” to keep him.

Boyd-Munce came through the ranks at The Oval and made one Irish League appearance before joining Birmingham City in 2016 and has since went on to enjoy spells at Middlesbrough and St Mirren.

He initially signed a short-term deal with the Buddies in March 2023 before extending his stay, but with Boyd-Munce’s current contract expiring this summer, plenty of clubs have shown an interest in acquiring his services.

The 25-year-old, who made his senior Northern Ireland debut against eventual European champions Spain last summer, has made 27 league appearances this term and scored five goals to help Robinson’s men record another top-half finish.

Northern Ireland’s Caolan Boyd-Munce is set to leave St Mirren this summer. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

“Caolan will leave at the end of the season and obviously his performances have warranted a lot of attention from other clubs,” Robinson told Daily Record ahead of this weekend’s trip to Dundee United. "We've made him an incredible offer, but unfortunately we just can't get near the numbers that Caolan may get elsewhere.

"He's a great boy, I've known him since he was 14 and he's done nothing but conduct himself brilliantly and give absolutely everything for the club. He will continue to do that and he'll play a part right until the end of the season."

The news comes in the same week as Boyd-Munce’s cousin and fellow Northern Ireland star Conor McMenamin extended his stay at St Mirren until the end of next season.

McMenamin joined from Glentoran in 2023 and made 27 league appearances during his debut campaign, but his involvement has been limited throughout this term due to injury.

The 29-year-old underwent knee surgery last summer, missing St Mirren’s Conference League qualifying run, and returned against Rangers in October.

McMenamin netted a brace against Hibernian before being forced out again with what Robinson called a “very, very rare” lower leg issue and has only made it back onto the pitch in recent weeks.

Former Cliftonville winger McMenamin netted in last month’s draw with Rangers and will now stay in Scotland to a third season.

"I'm really happy here and I’m glad to get the deal done,” said McMenamin. "I’ve been injured, but when I’ve come back I’ve felt good.

"Obviously the hard work I’ve done in the gym with Gerry [Docherty] has paid off. It's probably the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here, on the back of such a hard season.

"Obviously I feel like I can contribute to the team a lot and I’ve shown that lately. I’m just eager to get back on the pitch and do well for the boys.

"I’m looking forward to getting a good pre-season, which I missed last year with the surgery on my knee, so hopefully I can come back strong, get a full pre-season and start the season well.

