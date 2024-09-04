Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

H&W Welders assistant manager Graeme Philson insists the Championship outfit can take “lots of positives” from their Co Antrim Shield performance against neighbours Glentoran despite narrowly losing out on penalties.

The Welders, who have impressed in the early stages of the second-tier campaign and sit top after Saturday’s 7-2 victory over Ballyclare Comrades, went 2-0 up in the 23rd minute as David Parkhouse’s penalty added to an earlier Josh Kee strike.

Jay Donnelly pulled one back for the Glens on the stroke of half-time and the Welders were dealt a blow when Euan McCoubrey was sent off, but Paul Kee’s side continued to keep their top-flight opponents at bay – until the 95th minute when James Singleton popped up with an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran produced a flawless set of spot-kicks – David Fisher, Jordan Jenkins, Wassim Aouachria and Dylan Connolly all converting before Charlie Lindsay struck the decisive blow – but Philson praised his side for taking the fight to a full-time outfit.

H&W Welders celebrate after David Parkhouse's penalty put them 2-0 up against Glentoran. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

"They've gone 98 minutes with a full-time professional team and we've given a really good account of ourselves,” he told the club’s media channel. “There are lots of positives to take from that...they are out on their feet, put in a workmanlike performance and we're pleased.

"We really put in huge efforts, battled hard, tried to press when we could even with 10 men and you're relying on a bit of luck too...the Glens had a couple of chances that went wide but eventually got the equaliser and it was disappointing, but we have to take the positives out of it."

The Welders have only lost one of their opening five league matches, scoring 17 times in the process, and will be hoping to make the most of the next month with four of their next five games at home, starting with Saturday’s visit of Annagh United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The way we looked at this was it's a free hit - nobody expected us to get anything so to take them to penalties is a massive achievement,” added Philson. “Our bread and butter is the league and we've a very important match at home to Annagh on Saturday.