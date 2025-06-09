Northern Ireland forward Isaac Price believes his confidence has never been higher following his mid-season move to West Brom.

Price joined the Baggies in January after a season and a half playing for Standard Liege, having made the decision as a teenager to reject a contract offer to stay with Everton’s under-23s and instead test himself in first-team football in Belgium.

The 21-year-old has credited his spell in Liege with aiding his development massively, and during that spell he made huge strides with Northern Ireland, most obviously his stunning hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Bulgaria last October.

But the adjustment off the pitch was not so easy. Since his return to England, Price has quickly settled and believes he is now in a better place ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Iceland on Tuesday, their last match before their World Cup qualifying campaign starts in September.

Ethan Galbraith, Isaac Price and Dan Ballard look on during training ahead of Northern Ireland hosting Iceland on Tuesday in Belfast. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press). (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“I think maybe because it’s such a big difference from when I was playing football abroad, in a different country, where I probably found it a little bit difficult to settle in and stuff,” Price said.

“And then when I came here, I felt settled straight away. I think each game I keep feeling more confident. I feel like I’m going to get chances to score and it’s just about putting them away.”

Price added that the move to English football has also helped him feel closer to his team-mates, not least because a number of them are now regular opponents in the Championship.

“I think I had a little bit of a different path when I was away in Belgium,” he said. “A lot of the lads have already played against each other at club level and they’re probably used to seeing each other a little bit more.

“I think sometimes I found it challenging in Belgium, but the international breaks were always a little bit of a relief for me to come away and be around people that I enjoy being around. Friends that are friends outside of football, not just team-mates.”

Tuesday’s match is Northern Ireland’s final dress rehearsal before they open their qualifying campaign with an away double-header against Luxembourg and Germany.

O’Neill insisted he would not pick a team with those games in mind, but wants to continue to develop the squad as a whole.

“The reality of the situation is when it comes to September, I could come here and have six injuries,” he said.

“So I don’t know what’s going to happen in September. The best preparation doesn’t always come to fruition in international football. You have to be ready to adapt.

“I think the most important thing is that we get a good performance and hopefully we get a good result, and that’s a nice way to finish a season.”

The manager will freshen up his side after Saturday’s taxing 2-1 defeat to Denmark, but said he will not make wholesale changes even with a number of players in the squad still needing more experience at this level.

“There’ll be players that will come out of this camp and probably not have any minutes,” O’Neill said.