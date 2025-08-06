Tiarnan O'Connor will hope to make an impact as Larne face Santa Clara in European action this evening

Despite being seen as the underdogs by many heading into their next European adventure, Tiarnan O’Connor says the Larne squad have built-up momentum following recent results.

Nathan Rooney's men have progressed to the third qualifying stage of the Conference League in dramatic fashion after penalty shoot-out success against both FK Auda and FC Prishtina.

However, their test is set to be more difficult this time around as they face a Santa Clara team who finished 5th in the Portuguese top-flight last season.

Larne are valued at around 14/1 to qualify over two legs as they play ‘host’ this evening at the Ballymena Showgrounds, before travelling over to Portugal a week later.

But O’Connor believes that he and his team-mates have momentum firmly behind them after remaining unbeaten in their four games on the European stage so far.

He said: “I feel we’re building momentum.

“We’re unbeaten in all four European games, which gives us confidence. This next round is a huge step-up, but we’ll give it our all.

“We know we’ll have to be at our best, but we’ll go out to do that.

“If we could sneak a win in the home leg that would obviously be fantastic.

“It would also change the game plan going there, with something to hold on to but we’ll see how the game pans out.”

The 22-year-old has made a bright start to life at Inver Park since his January switch from H&W Welders – and believes things can get even better under Rooney’s stewardship.

“It’s been really good under Nathan," he added.

“He’s changing the shape of the team and likes to play attacking football, which obviously suits me as an attacker.

“He wants us to get into good areas of the pitch and get shots off and all of those things are great to hear when you’re in my position.

“He obviously believes in having brought me to the club and hopefully we can have a really good season under him.

“You know there are loads of games to play when the season kicks off and it’s everyone to get everyone fit and contributing.