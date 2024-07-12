Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having revealed he turned down multiple offers this summer, including one from another Irish League club, Gael Bigirimana admits personal connections built within Dungannon Swifts played a big role in him committing his future to the County Tyrone outfit.

The former Newcastle United midfielder arrived at Stangmore Park on-loan last season, marking his Premiership return having previously spent two years with Glentoran, and has now made the switch permanent.

Bigirimana impressed throughout his 27 appearances across competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, memorably scoring in a dramatic 2-1 Premiership victory over Linfield at Windsor Park in January, and quickly became a fans’ favourite.

The 30-year-old, who has also spent time at the likes of Coventry City, Rangers, Motherwell and Hibernian, attracted interest from a number of potential suitors, but says both the club and town have “won my heart”.

Gael Bigirimana with Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree after signing a permanent deal at Stangmore Park. PIC: Dungannon Swifts

"I'm at a stage in my career - I'll be turning 31 soon - where I still feel I have lots to give and the decision of committing to Dungannon despite having different potential offers and financially even bigger...I came here on-loan and to get the excitement back in my game,” he told the club’s media channel. “That really showed last season with how well we did and how strongly we finished, and I just fell in love with the people here.

"Everyone welcomed me and I'll forever be grateful for how Dungannon have treated me as a person and player. That has won my heart and my affection for this town and football club."

Dungannon ended last season on a major high, winning all five of their Premiership split fixtures to challenge for the final European play-off spot until the final day, ultimately finishing three points adrift of seventh-placed Carrick Rangers.

They finished with the league’s fifth-highest goal return (64) while collecting 17 more points than the previous term, and Bigirimana is excited about the prospect of what could be possible heading into the new campaign.

"I'm very excited,” he added. “Even when the season finished and the potential that if we didn't come to an agreement I might not be here, in the back of my mind and in my heart I was excited about the new season for Dungannon.

"The Irish League is getting stronger from the time I first came here with Glentoran and from then to now I've seen a huge increase in so many teams. This year is going to be even more competitive with clubs signing really well.