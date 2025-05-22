'I'd certainly entertain it': Former Cliftonville and Glentoran star would be open to Irish League return after 'turbulent' season in Scotland

Former Cliftonville and Glentoran star Daire O’Connor admits he’d be open to making an Irish League return this summer after a “turbulent” season in Scotland.

O’Connor was one of the Glens’ standout performers during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing a further 14 assists across all competitions – form which earned him a move to the Scottish Championship with Hamilton Academical.

However, O’Connor was afforded limited opportunity at New Douglas Park with the winger only making four league appearances off the bench.

In search of minutes, the 28-year-old made a loan switch to East Kilbride where he won three trophies and helped Mick Kennedy’s side seal promotion into the Scottish professional pyramid, ending a challenging campaign on a major high.

Daire O'Connor pictured after scoring a hat-trick for Glentoran against Newry City during the 2023/24 season. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

O’Connor has enjoyed arguably the best form of his career in the Irish League and wouldn’t close the door on a future return after a tough spell.

"It was turbulent for sure,” he reflected on last season. “I never really got a full chance to prove myself at Hamilton, which I found frustrating because I'm proven at that level with Ayr United.

"I never really got a look in and it was made clear to me that I wouldn't be part of the plans and the window was closed so I went to East Kilbride and loved it...as far as loan moves go it would be hard to top that.

"I've always done well in the Irish League. I think I've played 80 or 90 games and have something like 50 goals and assists.

"It's the league I've had most success in throughout my career - a lot of players seem to come into the league and take a while to adapt but for some reason I've been able to adapt very quickly...it seems to suit me for some reason.

"I'd certainly entertain it (a return). I have given Scotland a go twice and it has never gone fully to plan.

"My family are in Belfast so you're always leaning towards going home at some stage and you do miss home.

"We have a house there, a lot of ties and family nearby...you play your best football when you're happy and ultimately I wasn't very happy for most of this season."

The Irish League continues to become an increasingly attractive proposition for players with significant investment being made while European football is also up for grabs – an experience O’Connor enjoyed with Glentoran in 2023.

"Even from when I signed for Cliftonville four or five years ago to now it has came on leaps and bounds so you never know how much more it can progress with all the full-time teams in the next five years,” he added. "Even in the Hamilton or East Kilbride dressing room, you'd be shocked at how much they know about the Irish League.

"You think you're in a small bubble when you're back home but everybody here knows all of the clubs and hear the same rumours and gossip we hear back home.

"It's a small world in football and a lot of the lads would be asking for numbers and be up for a stint in the Irish League.