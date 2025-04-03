'I'm sure he has been trying to sweeten him up!': Irish League star set to come up against his father as Paddy McLaughlin shares dream of keeping 'excellent addition'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday afternoon will provide a unique experience for Darren Murphy as his Irish League managerial return with Loughgall comes against son Harry, who continues to shine during a loan spell at Glenavon.

Former Dungannon Swifts boss Darren was announced as Dean Smith’s permanent successor at Lakeview Park last week and after watching on as the Villagers were beaten 5-2 by Ballymena United, he’ll take his spot in the dugout this weekend.

As fate would have it, that maiden outing will come opposite Harry – his 21-year-old son who scored a first Premiership goal in Glenavon’s midweek Mid Ulster derby draw with Portadown and has quickly became a Lurgan Blues fan favourite.

Darren has returned to the Irish League after a spell in charge of Finn Harps and McLaughlin is delighted to see him back involved.

Harry Murphy scored for Glenavon in Tuesday's draw with Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I’m sure Darren has probably been on the phone to Harry and making him his favourite dinners trying to sweeten him up and get a bit of inside information!” laughed McLaughlin. “It’s great to see Darren Murphy back in the league.

"He did a great job at Finn Harps with the difficult hand he was dealt. It’s great to see him back in the Irish League where he belongs.

"He played most of his career in the Irish League, managed in it too and did really well. It’s good to see people like that coming back into the league. We wish him all the best, just not on Saturday!”

While the usual advice is never fall in love with a loan player, that has went out the window since Murphy’s arrival at Glenavon, putting in eight commanding Premiership performances as he continues to build up senior experience.

Murphy signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract extension before arriving at Mourneview Park on loan from Glentoran in January, so while a permanent transfer is almost certainly off the cards, McLaughlin would be keen to extend the towering defender’s temporary stay in Lurgan.

"He fit into the group straight away,” added McLaughlin. “His attitude towards training and the respect he has shown towards the club and coaches has been fantastic...it shows you how well the young man has been brought up in life.

"He is a brilliant competitor, puts his body on the line for the team - sometimes people will see it as not being their club when they are on loan but it feels like he’s been at the club for most of his career with the way he puts himself in the line of fire.

"He has been a credit to himself and an excellent addition. We’re delighted to have him but unfortunately that loan move comes to an end now in the next couple of weeks.

"If he goes back to Glentoran and develops into a top player then we’ll be delighted for him.

"He has all the attributes with the height, physique and determination, but players only develop from playing regular football and coming to us and playing has helped that.

"If he goes back to Glentoran and plays every week that’s something he will grow with and he has the ability...you don’t want to see him going back to Glentoran and not playing regularly because that will be disappointing for him.

"I’m sure Declan has a plan in place for him – if that’s with Glentoran we will wish him all the best but if he sees him needing another year of regular football then we would be delighted to get him back.