Long before bringing historic success to Larne or being appointed into one of the most high-profile managerial positions on the island at Derry City, Tiernan Lynch was busy developing future Irish League and international stars at Belfast Met.

Having returned from America, Lynch and brother Seamus had a vision of starting Northern Ireland’s first full-time football academy, which would offer comprehensive coaching for the country’s best young players alongside gaining academic qualifications.

The Belfast Met Football Academy was born with the Lynch brothers at the helm, and looking back now it’s like a who’s who of current Irish League talent with the likes of Gavin Whyte, Joel Cooper, Jordan Stewart, Kym Nelson, Johnny McMurray, Aaron Donnelly, Paul O’Neill, TJ Murray and Matthew Ferguson all spending time in the programme.

Those players got an early insight into the workings of one of this country’s finest young coaches and it was all a sign of things to come with Lynch then developing a grander vision to transform Larne’s fortunes.

Tiernan Lynch with his Belfast Met team after winning the 2015 Belfast District Schools Cup. (Photo by Belfast Met Football Academy)

Two Premiership titles and an unprecedented UEFA Conference League qualification later, Lynch has taken the next step in his own journey after being named new boss at League of Ireland giants Derry City.

The fact they’ve achieved so much success comes as no surprise to Murray, who was playing for Linfield while part of Lynch’s academy.

"I've probably gained most of my football knowledge from Tiernan and Seamus - they're two geniuses,” he said. “It was written in the stars for them to go on and do really well and that was a stepping stone for them.

"It's great to see them getting that chance to push on through the leagues...it's only onwards and upwards for them from here. I've no doubt that they'll do well at Derry City - they'll put 120% into it and they've always been like that.

"They leave no stone unturned and when it comes to football they opened my eyes. They are at the top of their game."

Lynch wasn’t only developing footballers in the academy, but also young men finding their way in both sport and life – and even now he’s still available as a sounding board for his former proteges.

"Any time Tiernan does anything now or wins any accolades I still send him a text,” added Murray. “Even the birth of my babies he would give me a text and congratulate me.

"Tiernan, Seamus, Gerard Lyttle and Stevie Small were the coaches at the time and we'd great craic after training chatting to them. Any advice you needed...I was in a transition period with trying to break in at Linfield after signing my first professional contract.

"Jamie Mulgrew, Grant McCann and Stevie Lowry were there so it was hard to get in. It was a tough time but if I needed any advice or help the coaches were all there and even to this day if I needed to text or call them they'd get in contact straight away.

"They helped develop young men, personalities and brought boys out of their shells. It was such a great experience."

Murray was also able to get a preview of Lynch’s plans with Larne, who were then languishing in the Championship, and it’s often a topic of conversation that he turned down the opportunity to join them – something which he can laugh about now after seeing every word come to fruition.

"I remember going to meet him for coffee when I was at Linfield and looking to make a move because I was going on different loan spells,” he recalled. “He showed me the whole blueprint that he had for Larne and it's not something that I should regret because things just weren't right at the time, but in hindsight I should have taken him up on his offer!

"He always says to me 'you had your chance!'. I try not to think about it! He really tried to sell me the dream and I fully trusted him because Tiernan and Seamus don't leave any stone unturned.

"It didn't surprise me that they went on to achieve success, it's just unfortunate for me and something I look back at and laugh at."

The Belfast Met Football Academy allowed young stars to play football on a daily basis, improve physically in the gym and learn tactically from Tiernan and Seamus, but when it came to studying, it’s probably better not to ask too many questions.

“We all used to go back to Spike's (Ferguson) house and watch Prison Break!” laughed Murray. “What a time that was.

"Going to play football every day with your best friends and playing with boys you'd play against on a Saturday, it was fantastic.

"Any time I'm with the boys who went to the academy we always have great memories to talk about. Two better people couldn't have started that because they showed me hard work gets you places - they put serious amount of hours into their vision."

While it’s Tiernan that is the leading figure and rightfully gets headlines for success achieved, it also shouldn’t be underestimated just how important Seamus is behind the scenes.

Very rarely caught in any celebratory photos after lifting trophies and often scanning the bigger picture from the stands before relaying key information which has transformed countless matches, Murray knows he’ll also play a crucial part at the Brandywell.

"Seamus is a footballing wizard - he truly is,” he said. “I think he likes being in the background but don't underestimate him - and he could play too!

"The five-a-side games we'd play against him at Jordanstown, I don't know what was going on. It was like someone was controlling him, his touch was incredible.

"I don't know what Tiernan’s sleep routine is like! His mind is probably going 24/7 thinking about football because he's always switched on.

"The small details that him and Seamus would go into showed the difference in football...Larne came into the Premiership and the football they were playing was incredible.