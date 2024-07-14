Current Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna captaining Northern Ireland against Serbia & Montenegro at the U19 Euros in 2005. PIC: MARK PEARCE/PACEMAKER

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has urged Northern Ireland’s youngsters to embrace a “once in a lifetime opportunity' at this month’s U19 European Championship on home soil.

The last time Northern Ireland hosted the tournament, McKenna – then an exciting prospect coming through the ranks at Tottenham after spending time with Ballinamallard United – donned the captain’s armband as Mal Donaghy’s side were pitted in a group alongside Serbia & Montenegro, Greece and a Germany team which included Manuel Neuer.

While his playing career was cut short due to a persistent hip injury, McKenna has since developed into one of world football’s brightest young managers, gaining experience at Manchester United before guiding Ipswich to consecutive promotions and is preparing his club for life in the Premier League.

Reflecting on the experience of playing in the U19 Euros, McKenna told the IFA: “It was great to be a part of it. It was a fantastic experience. I remember the build-up and the tournament itself well. I have strong memories of it.

“I thought we gave a good account of ourselves in the games. When you play top teams the margins are small and mistakes get punished. All three games were tight.

"We created more chances than the Greeks but they popped up with the big moment. The second game was a similar story. I think we performed best in the third game. We went toe-to-toe with a highly rated German team.

“There were good crowds at the games and the players got good exposure. There was a big media interest and that media exposure provided good preparation for the future. I learnt a lot from it. It was a very prestigious event.”

Northern Ireland’s Class of 2024 will now hope to make their own mark on the international stage under the leadership of Gareth McAuley, starting with Monday’s opener against Ukraine at Inver Park before facing Italy (July 18) and Norway (July 21).

McKenna believes this current crop, which includes an array of stars already plying their trade in England and Scotland, should enjoy the occasion on the biggest stage with it being the next step in their development.

“First and foremost I would say to the players to go and enjoy it,” he added. “They should see it as a potential springboard to have long and successful playing careers and to represent Northern Ireland at senior level. It will be fantastic to be part of it.