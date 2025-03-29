Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lee Feeney admits his Bangor side will have a feeling of “regret” after losing out in their Irish Cup semi-final against Dungannon Swifts.

The Championship leaders were beaten 2-0 at Seaview as a Kyle Owens own goal and Dean Curry header booked Dungannon’s spot in the showpiece decider opposite Cliftonville at Windsor Park on May 3.

Here’s what Feeney had to say after the last-four contest:

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

Bangor manager Lee Feeney during Saturday's Irish Cup semi-final clash with Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I think the word is regret.

"We had a chance there. We felt at half-time when we went out that we had a chance to win this game and get into the final because of the conditions and the way we handled them in the first half.

"I thought we did alright outside of the goal, which was poor, but I thought we would have been better in the second half, squeezed them and had a higher line, but we were fractions off.

"We put them under pressure and were in the ascendancy, but then they get the killer second goal. We will regret not doing better tonight.”

SET-PIECES COULD MAYBE HAVE BEEN BETTER?

"We take pride in them and I think we had three or four corners and didn’t deliver a good one.

"At that time we had momentum and they were nervy, but we gave them chances to get out and when you do that it gives a team hope.

"We weren’t ruthless tonight.”

COULDN’T TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PERIOD OF PRESSURE?

"I expected us to be on top in the second half because of the wind and with the way we were going to play we had to be more direct.

"I thought it would have suited us – it wasn’t going to be easy on the eye but I thought it was going to be effective.

"They defended really well...there were wee fractions letting us down in that final third.”

WHAT WAS MISSING?

"The quality and intelligence.

"I mentioned I wasn’t happy with how we were squeezing play, the back-line was too deep and I said after the game if we had pushed up that bit more we could have suffocated them and they wouldn’t have got out as easily.

"We gave them opportunities, so our quality, intelligence and I think a bit of luck because there were ricochets in the box...if we had got the second goal of the game with 20 minutes to go we would have went on to win it, that’s my feeling.

"I felt they were a bit nervy and with the crowd behind us we would have got our tails up and adrenaline would have taken us through it.

"We would have believed in ourselves a bit more if we had scored and they would have started asking themselves questions.

"The mentality would have changed.”

PROUD OF THE RUN?

"I hate hearing ‘well done on getting here’ – we earned the right to get here throughout this tournament by beating some good teams.

"I do think we let ourselves down tonight.”

PERFORMANCES AGAINST TOP-FLIGHT TEAMS GIVE YOU CONFIDENCE FOR POTENTIAL PREMIERSHIP RETURN?

"Yeah, but you would like to do it consistently.

"We had big hitters missing tonight who would have influenced the game, but that’s no excuse because I still think we had a chance to make it 1-1 and see where it took us.

"We needed to get that second goal but they got it.”

ALL ABOUT GETTING BACK ON THE HORSE FOR PREMIERSHIP PUSH?

"Thankfully we have a game on Tuesday night against Ards so we will pick ourselves up.