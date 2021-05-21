Irish Cup win would ‘mean everything’ to Tiernan Lynch and Larne

Those victories meant a lot to Lynch but he is quick to admit that securing a first-ever Irish Cup success for Larne would top that.

“It would mean everything. There is no better feeling,” he said.

“We tasted a little bit of it in December when we won the County Antrim Shield, but unfortunately we were in the middle of a lockdown and there were no supporters.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

“I don’t think the town really for the buzz that it deserves.

“I just think for the people of Larne, the success they have been starved of for so many years and the journey we’ve been on, what Kenny (Bruce) has done, nobody talks a huge lot about what the supporters have done.

“They play just as big a part in this as anybody. On so many occasions over recent years, they have been our twelfth man, they get behind us, enjoy the football we play, support us in the good times and also the bad times.

“It’s great credit to them and to have the opportunity to bring some more success to the town would just mean everything to all of us.

“It would probably mean more for me that I was able to deliver it for the people of Larne, Kenny, the supporters and everyone who has been starved of that success.

“Having been to five cup finals and being on the losing end of those five finals, it would be a phenomenal occasion if it was to happen.”

Larne landed their first major honour with a penalty shootout win over Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield final back in December.

Lynch though feels that win will have no significance when the teams take the field at Mourneview Park this evening.

“I don’t think it will matter how many trophies you’ve won in the past, or how many finals you’ve played in, I think everyone will go into the final with that little bit of nervous energy,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s a good thing. We stressed to the players today that the last thing they want to be doing tomorrow night is to be looking at the ceiling with any regrets.

“If we’re not fortunate enough to win it, but we give 100 per cent and we can all look at ourselves in the mirror afterwards then that’s all we can ask of everybody.

“Please God if we do the right things then we’ll be fortunate enough for things to go our way.”

One big plus for the teams is the return of the fans with up to 1,000 set to be at the game.

“It’s something we’ve been crying out for,” said Lynch.

“We’ve been very fortunate with the fans we have at Larne. They’re noisy, they get behind the team.

“They just seem to enjoy this journey and this ride that they’re on at the moment.

“To have them back there will definitely feel like a 12th man to us.”

For one fan in particular it will have huge significance and Lynch is hoping he can deliver for club owner Kenny Bruce.

“Kenny is Larne, especially in our eyes. I’m fortunate enough to be very close to him,” he said.

“He was actually in the carpark on Tuesday on FaceTime with his son who was relaying the penalties to him because his nerves got the better of him.

“That sums him up, it just means so much to him. This town and this football club.

“To be in a situation where we couple possibly give him something back just means so much to all of us.”

