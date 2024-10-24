Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson has said he is “confident” Northern Ireland’s Nations League match against Belarus will be played in Belfast next month.

The venue for the November 15 fixture has been in some doubt given the UK Government’s stance that athletes from Belarus should only compete in international sport under a neutral flag, which had led to questions as to whether the Belarus team would be issued entry visas to travel to Northern Ireland.

The UK Government’s guidance was issued after Belarus provided support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. UEFA has prevented Belarus from hosting international matches and Northern Ireland’s ‘away’ game, a 0-0 draw, against them earlier this month was played in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

Earlier this month, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill had voiced uncertainty over the venue for the game while saying he felt it would be “unfair” if his team were made to play the game at a neutral stadium.

Northern Ireland defeated Bulgaria 5-0 at Windsor Park this month. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

But following further talks between the IFA, Government officials and UEFA, Nelson expressed confidence that the game will be played at Windsor Park.

“The issuance of visas to the Belarus senior men’s football team in time to fulfil our scheduled UEFA Nations League fixture next month has been a well publicised matter,” Nelson said.

“We have spent a number of weeks working to find a positive resolution to this. After significant consultation with our Government stakeholders, we are now confident that the game can take place at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Friday 15 November.

“We anticipate further updates in the coming period.”

Northern Ireland are due to play Belarus in the penultimate fixture of their Nations League C Group 3 campaign, which wraps up with a game away to Luxembourg on November 18.