Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood to ‘promote’ and ‘govern’ game at all levels

The 53-year-old, who won the Irish FA Council vote over Jack Grundie on Wednesday night, is determined to “promote the game of football at all levels across Northern Ireland” and “to govern the game with integrity when enforcing its rules and regulations”.

Kirkwood has been secretary of hometown club Abbey Villa for over two decades and holds particular interest in mental health issues and refugee projects thanks to a role on the UEFA Fair Play and Responsibility Committee.

“I am honoured to be elected as President of the Association,” Kirkwood told the Irish Football Association website. “The IFA has dedicated and experienced staff who support hard-working volunteers from a wide range of football backgrounds to improve the game here for everyone.

Irish Football Association president Conrad Kirkwood. Pic courtesy of IFA.

“I am under no illusions that there will be challenges ahead but I am looking forward to supporting the association to deliver on its new strategy for football which will be published soon.

“I am proud to help lead an organisation which has managed to perform strongly when dealing with the fallout from the Covid pandemic, supporting stakeholders across the game.

“I am also proud that the team has the best supporters in the world and that they are a credit to us everywhere we go.

“In the coming years we will look to build on the Association’s good work by continuing to promote the game of football at all levels across Northern Ireland and to govern the game with integrity when enforcing its rules and regulations.”

