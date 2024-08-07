Once the call came from Stephen McDonnell about potentially making the move north to join Glenavon, there was little doubt in David Toure’s mind that it was the right move at exactly the right time.

Toure had spent the last six years progressing through the ranks at League of Ireland outfit Shelbourne, where he’d previously worked with McDonnell, and made seven senior appearances, including being handed his league debut by former Chelsea winger Damien Duff against Dundalk in April 2023.

That experience helped give the 19-year-old a taste for senior football and sparked the reunion with McDonnell at Mourneview Park in December, and Toure has shown early signs during his Irish League career to date of why he was so highly-rated by Shels and handed a maiden professional contract at 16.

Now entering a first full Premiership campaign with the Lurgan Blues, the Republic of Ireland youth international credits McDonnell for developments in his game and wants to continue improving.

Glenavon’s David Toure in action against Larne last season. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"I knew Stevie from before and when I got the phone call it was an easy decision to go and play men's football,” said Toure. “I wanted to work hard, get into the team and I backed myself.

"It was an easy decision with the size of the club and having the opportunity to go and play in the Premiership. I really wanted it. It's been great working with Stevie again...he gives you belief and confidence, which is everything in football.

"Once you have confidence you feel like you can do anything. You still need to work hard in training to improve because nothing is given to you. Once Stevie wanted me and had the confidence in me, I knew I could go and have an impact.

"I've worked with class managers like Damien Duff - you can see what he's doing with Shelbourne at the minute. I think they are very similar in terms of training being high intensity, good quality sessions and high tactical awareness which they get across to the players to make it easy to understand. He's very good.

"Even when I didn't feel like I was playing my best the manager stuck by me and I felt like I bounced back well at the end of last season, so I'll be looking to take that into the new season."

The Irish League is continuing to become an established platform for young players to showcase their talent – Linfield teenagers Aodhan Doherty and Braiden Graham have benefitted from opportunities at Windsor Park to secure respective moves to Blackburn Rovers and Everton, following Sean Moore’s switch to West Ham United from Cliftonville the previous season.

Those are shining examples to what could be possible after impressing in the Premiership and Toure feels more people across the water are starting to pay attention to the league’s best talent.

"The Irish League is a strong league and it's a privilege to play in it,” he added. “If you're playing good football at a high level then anything can happen.