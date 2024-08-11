Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Offord could hardly have wished for a better start to life with Crusaders after marking his Irish League debut by netting the winning goal in Friday’s victory over Glentoran – and he’s now hoping to use the Premiership as a platform to further showcase his undoubted talent.

The 20-year-old arrived at Seaview on loan from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren earlier this summer and it took him only 22 minutes to find the net, chasing down Glens goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai’s clearance before pouncing on a defensive lapse at The Oval to secure a 1-0 triumph.

St Mirren have developed a strong connection with the Irish League – former Glentoran duo Caolan Boyd-Munce and Conor McMenamin ply their trade in Paisley alongside ex-Dungannon Swifts star Oisin Smyth, while Luke Kenny and Fraser Taylor spent last season in Northern Ireland with Cliftonville and Ballymena United respectively.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson was born in Lisburn and his assistant Diarmuid O’Carroll spent the last seven years of his career playing in the Premiership for Glenavon, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Dungannon.

Kieran Offord celebrates scoring on his Irish League debut for Crusaders. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

It was conversations held with those mentioned above that helped Offord decide that North Belfast was the right move for him as the Scotland youth international, who has made 11 league appearances for St Mirren, sought further first team opportunities.

"I spoke to Fraser and Luke and they said they really enjoyed the league and told me I'd be made to feel welcome over here,” said Offord. “They played at different clubs and said the league is a great platform and a great standard so I should do well in it.

"I spoke to Stephen and Diarmuid before coming over and Diarmuid was saying how great of a platform the Irish League is. He obviously knows the league from playing in it and Fraser and Luke have been over here and done well, so hopefully it's my turn now.

"I'm really determined to show what I can do here. It's a great platform and the club has been brilliant with me so far. I'm excited to be here and I couldn't have asked for a better start with a win and goal. I back myself and am quite confident as it is, but goals are always going to help with confidence and spur you on for the weeks ahead."

Friday also marked the ideal beginning to Declan Caddell’s reign as Crues boss with the 36-year-old, who made over 500 appearances for the club during his distinguished career, officially succeeding Stephen Baxter.

Caddell has tended to look outside of the Irish League for summer recruitments with Offord, Harry Jewitt-White, Harry Franklin and Jacob Blaney all playing in the Premiership for the first time.

Offord has enjoyed every moment of working under Caddell and feels the new faces are all helping each other settle into a fresh environment.

"It has been brilliant working with Declan,” he added. “Training is hard but really enjoyable and the system of play he wants to play suits us.

"I moved over with Jacob Blaney and both of us know each other from Scotland so it has helped us settle in. There are other young lads maybe moving away from home for the first time so we're all getting into together and the older boys have been great in helping us too.