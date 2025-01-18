Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A decision to abandon Saturday’s Irish League game between Glentoran and Larne in the second half due to floodlight failure has been declared “100 per cent the right call”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne head coach Gary Haveron offered his full support to the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) officials, with generator problems understood to be the cause of the floodlight issues at Glentoran’s Oval ground.

"There were a few technical issues with the floodlights and I'm led to believe it was a problem with a generator that was overheating and leaking," Haveron told BBC Sport NI. "I think one of those problems could be solved but not both of them, so NIFL stepped in and made the decision really quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the lights weren't going to be able to come on and we weren't going to be able to finish the game, there was little point in playing on and having the game abandoned in the dying stages as we lost the light.”

Floodlight failure resulted in a decision to abandon Glentoran's home game with Larne during the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The game will be rescheduled, adding to Larne’s fixture concerns following a domestic campaign disrupted by the landmark European run across the UEFA Conference League.

Larne and Glentoran will face each other in Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield final at Seaview.

Larne, the defending Irish League champions, now trail Sports Direct Premiership leaders Linfield by 22 points holding six games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is one (more) game we could have done without, but it is what it is,” said Haveron. “With player safety in mind – and when there was no confidence the generator wasn't going to start again - it was 100 per cent the right call.

"It is very unfortunate but there is not much we can do about it.