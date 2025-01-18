Irish League boss '100 per cent' behind call to abandon Glentoran game off floodlight failure
Larne head coach Gary Haveron offered his full support to the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) officials, with generator problems understood to be the cause of the floodlight issues at Glentoran’s Oval ground.
"There were a few technical issues with the floodlights and I'm led to believe it was a problem with a generator that was overheating and leaking," Haveron told BBC Sport NI. "I think one of those problems could be solved but not both of them, so NIFL stepped in and made the decision really quickly.
"If the lights weren't going to be able to come on and we weren't going to be able to finish the game, there was little point in playing on and having the game abandoned in the dying stages as we lost the light.”
The game will be rescheduled, adding to Larne’s fixture concerns following a domestic campaign disrupted by the landmark European run across the UEFA Conference League.
Larne and Glentoran will face each other in Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield final at Seaview.
Larne, the defending Irish League champions, now trail Sports Direct Premiership leaders Linfield by 22 points holding six games in hand.
"It is one (more) game we could have done without, but it is what it is,” said Haveron. “With player safety in mind – and when there was no confidence the generator wasn't going to start again - it was 100 per cent the right call.
"It is very unfortunate but there is not much we can do about it.
"It's a headache for NIFL as much as it is for us, we need to find a date to squeeze this game back in but we need to deal with it when it comes back again."
