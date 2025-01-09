Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh City chief Shea Campbell admits young star Igor Rutkowski is a “manager’s dream” and predicts he has everything required to thrive at a higher level, but says Championship clubs have to also look after themselves as top-flight teams aim to take their talent.

Former Portadown starlet Rutkowski joined Campbell’s Eagles on a permanent deal during the summer after helping them secure their second-tier return while on-loan at Holm Park last term.

The 20-year-old scored seven league goals in 12 Premier Intermediate League appearances in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign and has followed it up by netting a further 10 in 20 league outings so far this season.

Young strikers like Rutkowski and H&W Welders ace Tiarnan O’Connor, who has scored 14 Championship goals this season, are highly sought-after given their age profile and goal return and will undoubtedly generate interest throughout the January transfer window as clubs look to strengthen.

Igor Rutkowski has been in superb form for Armagh City this season. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Rutkowski’s form has been a key factor behind Armagh’s splendid return to life in the Championship for the first time since 2017 with Campbell’s side currently sitting sixth.

"He's a brilliant lad,” said Campbell on Rutkowski. “He's still learning but he is a great lad and I love him.

"He trains like a trojan every night and is just a great kid. He's a manager's dream with the way he works.

"If he keeps taking the advice on board that everyone at the club is giving him then he will do really well because he has everything it takes.

"He's still a young lad...this is really his first proper season where he's getting noticed. He has been on loan and played for Portadown's U20s but he's really starting to take to it now and find himself as one of the main players. He's doing really well and he's a great lad.

"Clubs probably would be (interested) but we have him on a pro. In the past clubs have been able to pick off players from Armagh City and we'd love to see them going onto bigger heights...I told Igor that one day I'd love to see him playing at a higher level, but we're going to have to be treated fairly.

"It's the same with the likes of Joel Cooper going to Coleraine from Linfield - no problem as long as you pay for it.

"Armagh are getting more with that process and we're turning into a more business-orientated mindset where yes you can come and take these players but you'll have to pay for them.

"My phone has been going non-stop this month with PIL clubs looking players and Premiership clubs looking to send players out, but when you try and get the real player you'll have to pay for it."

Having been promoted after beating Dergview on penalties in a play-off last season, Armagh were likely considered amongst the relegation candidates, but Campbell had no doubts his side could avoid the drop.