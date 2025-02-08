Irish League boss handed 15-match ban maintains '100%' desire to continue in role and feels he has backing of club hierarchy

Loughgall manager Dean Smith admits “there's not an awful lot I can say” at the moment regarding his 15-match ban but reaffirmed his desire to continue as Villagers boss and feels he has the full backing of the club’s hierarchy.

Smith was handed the whopping ban by the Irish Football Association following alleged comments made towards a match official after Loughgall’s 2-1 Premiership defeat to Glentoran last month where Joe Thomson scored a late penalty to secure victory at Lakeview Park.

Long-serving boss Smith, who was named Premiership Manager of the Year last term after overseeing a superb return to top-flight football, was given a 10-match ban for allegedly breaching Article 23.1 which involves "offending the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning race, colour, language, religion, sectarianism”.

A further five-game suspension was imposed under Article 14.1 which deals with players or officials "reported for unsporting conduct towards a match official" while Smith was also fined £600.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Loughgall didn’t appeal the ban – the original deadline to do so was set for 1pm on Monday, February 3 – and as it stands Smith won’t be on the touchline again this season as his side look to preserve their top-flight status.

"There's not an awful lot I can say,” Smith said on BBC Sportsound. “There are things going on in the background so at the minute it's no comment.

"It has been a tough week, I'm not going to lie, it certainly has, but these things happen and we have to move on, come together and try to keep moving forward."

When asked if he intends to remain in charge of Loughgall, Smith added: "Yeah 100%. I don't see why I shouldn't be. There's a lot going on in the background and obviously I don't want to say too much."

Smith replied “yes” when asked if he feels he maintains the full support of the club’s hierarchy.

Dean’s brother Andy, who serves as assistant manager, is now set to lead duties from the dugout as the Villagers aim to claw back a current nine-point deficit to closest rivals Carrick Rangers and enter an Irish Cup quarter-final clash against Ards next month.

"It's great to have someone you really trust and a family member,” added Smith. “He (Andy) isn't afraid to say things that maybe others wouldn't.

