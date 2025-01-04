Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee praised “excellent” Ewan McCoubrey after the 20-year-old scored twice in their 4-2 Irish Cup fifth round defeat to Glentoran and has called on his side to bring the positives from an impressive performance into the Championship.

Former Linfield youngster McCoubrey cancelled out James Singleton’s early opener and moments into the second half put the Welders ahead, striking beyond Andrew Mills after a superb backheel pass from Tiarnan O’Connor which had Kee’s men dreaming of a cup upset.

However, the Glens responded in emphatic fashion as David Fisher, an unfortunate Lewis Patterson own goal and Frankie Hvid ensured the Premiership outfit would seal progression.

Only three of the Welders starting side were aged over 24 – captain Craig Harris and Daniel Kearns providing crucial experience – with the likes of O’Connor, who has scored 14 Championship goals this season, and Josh Kee enjoying standout campaigns.

H&W Welders celebrate after Ewan McCoubrey's second goal against Glentoran. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

McCoubrey has now netted in consecutive matches after scoring during a 3-1 league win over Ballyclare Comrades and Kee feels a change in position is helping bring the best out of him.

"He was excellent - he has been excellent the last two or three matches,” he told the club’s media channel. “He maybe feels a bit less pressure because when we played him wing-back he was doing everything and now he has somebody behind him he's more free and has more control of his play.

"He's a good kid who deserves all the accolades he gets because he's a really dedicated young man.

"We went toe-to-toe for more than an hour and unfortunately we just didn't have the legs. I would have liked a full deck of cards and we would have needed the likes of Ronan Wilson and David Parkhouse with his running ability in those games.

"We lacked a wee bit the last 15 or 20 minutes and unfortunately didn't have enough on the night, but our play was really good and we caused them all sorts of problems."

The Welders will now turn their attention to a promotion bid with Kee’s side sitting just three points adrift of second-placed Limavady United while holding a game in hand.

They are nine adrift of leaders Bangor, who are considered heavy favourites to secure a spot in the Premiership for next season, and Kee wants to use Friday’s performance as a springboard.

"There's no point putting in a performance like this and then going back to the bread and butter and not playing the way we should be,” he added. “The Championship is an uncompromising league and you have to be at your best.

"We have to get back and try to get three points against Armagh City next Saturday.

"We played really well. I'm disappointed in the manner which we conceded the four goals...the first goal is a free header from a corner kick, but I thought we were magnificent on the ball.