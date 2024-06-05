Irish League boss reflects on rollercoaster ride of 'thinking we could be fighting relegation to not happy we didn't get promotion' in maiden Championship campaign
The Seasiders finished third in the Championship last term, only three points adrift of champions Portadown and one behind second-placed Institute just 12 months after being promoted from the Premier Intermediate League.
That upward trajectory at Clandeboye Park looks set to continue with Matthew Ferguson, Kyle Owens, Robbie Garrett and Caomhan McGuinness already snapped up while Feeney has admitted their business isn’t done yet either.
Having had some time to reflect on the previous campaign, Feeney recalls the journey from feeling Bangor could be involved in a relegation battle to the disappointment of missing out on a spot in the Premiership.
"I learnt a lot from it and I enjoyed it,” he said. “Thinking back to the first game of the season against Ballyclare, we worked really hard and played out of our skin - we were outstanding and did everything we could, but still didn't win the game.
"They got two late goals and beat us 3-2 and all I could think walking away from that was 'are we in for a tough season of fighting relegation?' because we played so well and still didn't win the game.
"Now you're looking at walking away from the last game and you're raging you didn't get into a play-off position or get promotion. That was the change from the start to the end and how we improved.
"We went on a journey from thinking we could be fighting relegation to not happy we didn't get promotion, which shows you the mentality of the club and players.
"There were so many highs and lows, ups and downs. There were never any guaranteed points...you're checking results after games and are shocked every week.
"It showed how competitive it was with how many teams were going for the league. It was a mad, mad league and something I really enjoyed playing in. I learnt a lot from it."
There will be three new teams in the division for next season with Newry City dropping down from the Premiership while Limavady United and Armagh City both secured promotion.
Bangor will go into the campaign amongst the title favourites, but Feeney won’t be getting carried away with that expectation and anticipates another tough battle.
"We have to keep our feet on the ground,” he added. “We've strengthened, but we also know other teams are going to strengthen and you've Newry City, Armagh City and Limavady United coming into the league.
"We can't say we're going to try and win the league, but what I will say is we'll go and try to compete and look at where we're at come March, like we did last season. We will try and win every game we play, but I couldn't set any targets now."
