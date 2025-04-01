Irish League caretaker boss David Johnstone wants to deliver perfect starting gift for Darren Murphy with Loughgall win

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 1st Apr 2025, 18:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
David Johnstone will sign off tonight on his third spell as Loughgall caretaker boss happy to hand over to Darren Murphy but hoping for one final perfect parting gift from the players.

The shock departure in early March of Dean Smith after over eight years as Loughgall boss left the relegation-threatened Premiership club forced into survival mode.

Johnstone, the current general manager but with past experience in the dug-out at various levels, was drafted in as an emergency solution before the loss to Larne. He will tonight call full-time on a four-match spell as first-team manager when Loughgall travel to Ballymena United aiming to build on a positive return of four points from the two games since that Larne defeat under the interim team headed up by Johnstone with Darren Peden and Steven Ferguson as coaching staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Loughgall nine points behind Carrick Rangers as the top flight’s bottom side entering the final five fixtures, Johnstone will sign off senior duties keen to go out having provided in-coming Murphy a dream platform.​

David Johnstone in his role as Loughgall caretaker boss. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)David Johnstone in his role as Loughgall caretaker boss. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)
David Johnstone in his role as Loughgall caretaker boss. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Murphy – an experienced former Irish League player, coach and manager – was last week confirmed as Loughgall’s first full-time boss with responsibilities covering the spectrum of senior and youth football at Lakeview Park.

But, to aid continuity within the first-team playing panel, Murphy opted to keep Johnstone and the interim team in control for tonight.

“Darren was at the match on Saturday watching a very, very positive performance,” said Johnstone. “The focus very much is away to Ballymena, another do-or-die game and everything we've been saying the past three weeks remains the same message - we have to go for three points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're hanging on by a fingernail and just have to go into every game positive.

"Certainly a new manager is always going to add another edge to Tuesday.

"Whenever a new manager comes in there's always that extra effort to impress so, hopefully, that's another positive for us against Ballymena.

"But, ultimately, new manager or not, the players are competing for their survival in the Premiership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There's that wee glimmer of a one per cent that we could get ourselves out of this...long way to go but while that's there we've always said we'll keep swinging.

"The trip to Ballymena, off the back of having beaten them, should give the players confidence.

"It should hopefully lead to a mentality that three points is achieveable if we work as hard as we did on Saturday and take our chances like we did on Saturday.

"If we can show that effort, togetherness, sheer grit and determination then there's no reason why we can't pick up three points...another opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's been very enjoyable on a personal level, with brilliant support from Darragh and 'Fergie'...we've stepped up when the club's asked us but more than happy to step back into my normal role and looking forward to working with and supporting Darren to help him bring success to the club."

Related topics:LoughgallDean SmithLarnePremiershipBallymena
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice