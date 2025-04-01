Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Johnstone will sign off tonight on his third spell as Loughgall caretaker boss happy to hand over to Darren Murphy but hoping for one final perfect parting gift from the players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shock departure in early March of Dean Smith after over eight years as Loughgall boss left the relegation-threatened Premiership club forced into survival mode.

Johnstone, the current general manager but with past experience in the dug-out at various levels, was drafted in as an emergency solution before the loss to Larne. He will tonight call full-time on a four-match spell as first-team manager when Loughgall travel to Ballymena United aiming to build on a positive return of four points from the two games since that Larne defeat under the interim team headed up by Johnstone with Darren Peden and Steven Ferguson as coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Loughgall nine points behind Carrick Rangers as the top flight’s bottom side entering the final five fixtures, Johnstone will sign off senior duties keen to go out having provided in-coming Murphy a dream platform.​

David Johnstone in his role as Loughgall caretaker boss. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Murphy – an experienced former Irish League player, coach and manager – was last week confirmed as Loughgall’s first full-time boss with responsibilities covering the spectrum of senior and youth football at Lakeview Park.

But, to aid continuity within the first-team playing panel, Murphy opted to keep Johnstone and the interim team in control for tonight.

“Darren was at the match on Saturday watching a very, very positive performance,” said Johnstone. “The focus very much is away to Ballymena, another do-or-die game and everything we've been saying the past three weeks remains the same message - we have to go for three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're hanging on by a fingernail and just have to go into every game positive.

"Certainly a new manager is always going to add another edge to Tuesday.

"Whenever a new manager comes in there's always that extra effort to impress so, hopefully, that's another positive for us against Ballymena.

"But, ultimately, new manager or not, the players are competing for their survival in the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's that wee glimmer of a one per cent that we could get ourselves out of this...long way to go but while that's there we've always said we'll keep swinging.

"The trip to Ballymena, off the back of having beaten them, should give the players confidence.

"It should hopefully lead to a mentality that three points is achieveable if we work as hard as we did on Saturday and take our chances like we did on Saturday.

"If we can show that effort, togetherness, sheer grit and determination then there's no reason why we can't pick up three points...another opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad