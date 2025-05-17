While plenty of transfer business has already been conducted as Irish League clubs continue to prepare for next season, a number have made important changes off the pitch too with backroom teams taking shape.

Ballymena United have confirmed U20 manager Andrew Law has been promoted to first team coach, forming a vital part of Jim Ervin’s staff alongside Dermot McVeigh and Stuart Addis.

Having previously served as boss at Limavady United, Tobermore United and Moyola Park, Law gained further senior experience last season by making a step up to Ervin’s backroom team in January, but he’s now set to become a permanent fixture.

"Andy has done a fantastic job since January and is someone the first team players respect a lot, so we feel he's a really good fit,” said Ervin. “He deserves this step up and has experience with the younger players, one's who will be looking to get in and around first teams.

Chris Chambers is joining Darren Murphy's Loughgall backroom staff after spending 12 years at Glenavon. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

"We're very happy to keep him with us at the football club and look forward to seeing where we can go with him."

Elsewhere, Loughgall manager Darren Murphy has assembled his new-look coaching staff as he aims to guide the Villagers back to the Premiership following last season’s relegation.

Trevor Williamson, a former Portadown coach who most recently served as Rathfriland Rangers boss, will add significant experience while Chris Chambers, who spent 12 years working in Glenavon’s academy, has also joined.

Chambers helped bring through the likes of Chris Atherton in recent times and provided countless stars for the Lurgan Blues under Gary Hamilton, Stephen McDonnell and Paddy McLaughlin.

David Marsden has been appointed as goalkeeper coach at Lakeview Park and the County Armagh club are confident the trio will prove to be successful appointments.

“Trevor needs no introduction being well known in the local game, who has had a long affiliation with Portadown FC and more recently also at Rathfriland, a fantastic addition,” the club posted on social media.

"Chris is a UEFA A Licence Coach, who just recently left his post as Glenavon 20s Manager having served at the Lurgan Blues for the past 12 years and also has been County Armagh Super Cup NI Manager for a number of years.

"David holds the UEFA A Goalkeeper Diploma and UEFA A Licence, he currently works with Northern Ireland Women’s U17 and U19 side’s, he has also worked at Portadown FC and we are delighted to have him onboard.”

Chambers received high praise from Glenavon academy manager Jeff Magee after confirming his Mourneview Park departure last month, saying he “leaves a great legacy”.

“Chris, together with Gary Hamilton and one or two others are the foundation stones on which everything has been built,” he said. “His ability as a coach is beyond question.

"But apart from that he has given everything in all the roles he has filled, even to the detriment of his family.

"He loves the club and loves the young players he works with. He leaves a great legacy. We wish him well.”