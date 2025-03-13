Irish League clubs confirm interim management teams following recent departures across divisions

After a number of recent managerial departures across the Irish League, clubs have moved quickly to put in place interim teams to handle affairs in the short-term.

As reported by the News Letter earlier this week, Loughgall have now provided official confirmation that their temporary coaching staff will include David Johnstone alongside two former captains following the exit of long-serving boss Dean Smith.

Steven Ferguson, who was in charge alongside Johnstone for last weekend’s 1-0 Premiership defeat to reigning champions Larne, is now also joined in the dugout by Darragh Peden.

Both Ferguson and Peden hold positions in Loughgall’s youth set-up while Johnstone – a former Villagers caretaker boss who also had spells in charge of Annagh United and Moneyslane – is General Manager at the County Armagh outfit.

David Johnstone will form part of Loughgall's interim management team after taking charge of Saturday's clash with Larne. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

It comes after Smith, who led Loughgall back to Northern Ireland’s top-tier and was named Manager of the Year at the NIFWA awards ceremony last year, departed after spending over eight years in the Lakeview Park dugout.

A claim of ‘unfair dismissal’ was issued against Loughgall last Thursday by Smith’s legal team in the aftermath of a club statement that declared his departure “by mutual consent”.

Jamie Bryson’s JWB Consultancy firm sent a statement last Friday to the News Letter that “it can be stated unequivocally that Mr Smith had not, and has not, reached any mutual agreement with the club to part company”.

It is understood negotiations between the legal teams over a resolution have now started.

"Loughgall Football Club can confirm we have appointed an Interim Management Team until a new manager is in place,” the club posted. “David Johnstone, former Club Captain’s Steven Ferguson and Darragh Peden will make up our backroom team alongside current club physio Lyndsay Henning and Kitman Trevor Parke.

“All the best to those in their perspective positions.”

Elsewhere, Stuart Gallagher has already picked up his first win as interim boss of Premier Intermediate League side Ballymacash Rangers after Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Tobermore United.

Gallagher has been placed in temporary charge after Lee Forsythe departed the Bluebell Stadium following more than four years in the job – a run which included gaining promotion to the Irish League pyramid and narrowly missing out on a spot in the Championship.

The Lisburn-based club are currently inviting expressions of interest for the position.

Meanwhile, former Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule has been replaced in the Dergview hotseat by brother Andrew after the ex-Linfield star stepped down on Friday.

Andrew has been in charge of Dergview’s reserves and is now interim chief of the senior team with a first home match awaiting on Saturday when Dollingstown visit Darragh Park.

"Dergview Football Club can confirm that Andrew Sproule has been appointed as interim first team manager,” the club said. “Andrew will be assisted by Wes Ferguson who has had a previous stint at the club as first team coach.”

The third Premier Intermediate League departure of last weekend came when it was announced that former Cliftonville and Coleraine star Barry Johnston had resigned from his position as Lisburn Distillery boss following their 7-0 Intermediate Cup quarter-final defeat to Queen’s University.

Stephen Hughes, who previously enjoyed managerial spells at Ballyclare Comrades and Moyola Park before joining Johnston’s backroom staff, has been appointed interim chief.

"We can confirm that Barry Johnston has resigned his position as Lisburn Distillery first team manager with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “We can also confirm that Assistant Coach Stephen Hughes has agreed to take charge of first team affairs in the interim.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Barry for all his efforts since taking over in the summer of 2022 and wish him well for the future and also thank Stephen for agreeing to step in.