Irish League coach insists 'we're still up for the challenge' after defeat to relegation rivals as Glentoran loanee marks debut with winner

Newry City assistant manager Raymond Byrne insists his side are “still up for the challenge” of climbing clear of Championship relegation threat despite losing out 1-0 to rivals Newington.

After dropping down from the Premiership last term, Newry have another battle for survival on their hands and Friday’s defeat now leaves them level on points with bottom side Newington, who only sit one place lower on goal difference.

Newington made a statement of intent on transfer deadline day by securing the loan signing of Glentoran striker Jay Donnelly – a proven top-flight goalscorer during stints with Cliftonville and the Glens – and he made an immediate impact, scoring a winner from the penalty spot.

The feisty fixture ended with four red cards, two for each side, as Newry duo Lorcan Forde and Tommy Taggert were both dismissed alongside Newington’s Dean Smyth and Paul Donnelly.

Jay Donnelly marked his Newington debut by scoring in a crucial win over Newry City. (Photo by INPHO/Andrew Paton)

Newington are starting to gain some momentum, losing only one of their last five league matches, while Newry haven’t been able to build on a shock victory over league leaders Bangor last month.

Both teams remain only three points adrift of tenth-placed Ballinamallard United, who hold matches in hand, in the race to preserve their second-tier status and Byrne insists Newry are up for the fight.

"We're very disappointed,” he told the club’s media channel. “We trained really well the last two weeks with no game last weekend, prepared extremely well for the game and the energy was good in the changing room and in the warm-up, but we went out and it was flat.

"It's very disappointing because everybody knew the importance of the game but didn't take it onto the pitch.

"It's been a difficult 18 months probably but the last month or two we've had to replace senior players with plenty of experience...they've all moved on and we've replaced them with younger lads.

"It's about getting them more game time, understanding what we need from them and working hard on the training ground and bringing it onto the pitch. We still have a lot to play for in this league and we're still up for the challenge."

One shining light for Newry has been the performances of teenage goalkeeper Lorcan Donnelly, who is spending the rest of this season on loan from Glentoran alongside winger Casey Smyth.

Three of Newry’s next four matches are on the road, starting with a trip to Institute before facing high-flying H&W Welders, while Newington welcome Armagh City to Inver Park next weekend.

"We talk every week about performance and if you get that right then normally the result will look after itself...the performance wasn't good,” added Byrne. “Lorcan played well and kept us in the game - he's a young lad on loan getting experience and has done extremely well since he came in.