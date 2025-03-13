Irish League goalkeeper Aaron Hogg bravely opens up on gambling addiction which was 'like a disease' in hopes of raising awareness
In an article published on FIFPro on Wednesday, PFA NI General Manager Michael Carvill described gambling as an “epidemic” with a “high volume” of local players, including one who was doing £500 roulette spins on his phone, reaching out to the organisation for support.
Gambling is rampant throughout sport worldwide, but also at home with multiple bookmakers providing sponsorship of clubs and tournaments, while a series of studies have shown problem gambling runs at a higher level among elite sportspeople than the general population.
Former Glentoran and Portadown goalkeeper Hogg, who is now playing for Championship outfit Dundela, has spoken out about his own experience, which started out with small football bets and a love for horse racing before becoming addicted to roulette.
"It got really bad at one point,” he told The Nolan Show. “That's why I thought I would get involved with this and I'd speak out.
"I've never spoken out publicly before and I thought this was the right time.
"The Irish League is something I've been involved in for 20 years and as a player you didn't really have that support network where I could go when it got really bad for me.