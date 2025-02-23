Irish League hat-trick heroes continue stellar seasons to help respective clubs take step closer to promotion

Hat-trick heroes Ben Arthurs and Michael McLellan both continued their stellar seasons on Saturday to help their respective clubs maintain a charge towards Premiership promotion.

In-form Arthurs also netted a treble last weekend after coming off the bench for league leaders Bangor during their win over Ballinamallard United and fired home another three as Lee Feeney’s side defeated Armagh City 3-0 at Holm Park.

The 26-year-old extended his league goal tally for the season to 18 by securing yet another match ball within 45 minutes to help the Seasiders maintain their current eight-point advantage at the summit.

Arthurs joined strike partner Matthew Ferguson on 18 while it’s only McLellan, who continued his dream return to H&W Welders by registering a second half hat-trick as Paul Kee’s men came from behind to beat Newry City 4-1, that has more than the deadly Bangor pair.

Bangor striker Ben Arthurs scored his second hat-trick in as many matches in their weekend win over Armagh City. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

The former Linfield striker has remarkably scored seven times in four matches since rejoining the Welders from Dundela last month and his seasonal tally now stands at 28 in 27 league appearances.

McLellan has already sailed beyond the 23 Championship goals which seen both Ferguson and Jordan Jenkins top the charts last season and also bettered Adam Salley’s 27 for Ards from the campaign prior too.

The 32-year-old shared the league’s Golden Boot in 2021/22 after netting 19 times for the Welders, but this term has marked a new personal best.

"It was a strange game to be honest,” McLellan told the club’s media channel. “In the first half it didn't look like we were ever going to score, but fair play to Newry for making it difficult for us and they hit us on the counter with one ball over the top.

"We were coming in at half-time probably feeling a bit aggrieved because we did create chances, but we've walked away with a 4-1 win. It doesn't really matter how you win, it's just about the points.

"I hit the bar in the first half, we hit the post and we had other chances, so it was frustrating, but you look back on it now and can laugh because it's almost a good thing that we've walked away winning 4-1 and missed chances too."

Arthurs has been a prolific marksman over recent years for Bangor, leading their charge from Intermediate football to the cusp of a Premiership return, and reached 150 club goals with his weekend treble.

“He’s shown incredible loyalty and commitment over the years,” boss Feeney said earlier this month. “We’ve had clubs come in and ask about him over the years and he’s always said he wants to play for Bangor.

“He’s been unbelievable in the time I’ve been here, he’s a pleasure to work with and his personality is exactly what I want in my squad.

“He comes in, he works hard and he sets the standards, he’s an unbelievable character to have in the dressing room and he’s been a massive part of our success.

“The other thing is that he’s still so, so young. I think he could play at this level for another 10 years, he’s got at least another 10 years in him and he’s still arguably not at his peak level yet.