Irish League legend 'can't get past looking at Linfield' for title glory and makes Glentoran comparison with new-look Coleraine

Irish League legend Philip Major admits he “can't get past looking at Linfield” when it comes to Premiership title glory next season – and doesn’t know what to expect from Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues stormed to the Gibson Cup crown last term, becoming the first team to seal success before the split and ultimately went on to finish 22 points clear of nearest rivals Larne.

Many feel Coleraine, who have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window with the likes of reigning Player of the Year Joel Cooper, Kodi Lyons-Foster and ex-Derry City ace Will Patching all arriving at The Showgrounds, could provide Linfield’s sternest test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookmakers have David Healy’s men priced around 11/8 favourites to retain their title while Larne are available at 3/1 and Coleraine 4/1 as they seek to win a first Gibson Cup since 1974.

Linfield won the Premiership title in fine fashion last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Major knows what it takes to be successful in Northern Ireland’s top-flight having lifted four Premiership crowns during his time at Portadown and believes a settled Linfield changing room could prove crucial.

"In all honesty, I don't know what to expect from Coleraine,” said Major on BBC Sportsound. “I will bring it back to Linfield because if we were sitting here last year reviewing the teams on paper, there's absolutely no way you'd say Linfield's squad was 20-odd points better than everybody else, but they did it and that tells me there's something in that dressing room.

"The dressing room environment can win you games and titles. If you don't have it right, it doesn't matter how many good players you have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It sort of reminds me, and maybe I'm being a bit unfair to both clubs, of Glentoran when Mick McDermott came in. They signed Conor McMenamin, who was the Joel Cooper of the time, they signed some great players and didn't win anything.

"If the dressing room is not right...that's why I keep looking back to Linfield and with the squad they had last season, their performance was unbelievable. Will Coleraine be able to replicate that? I don't know."

It has been a year of change for Coleraine with ambitious Henry Ross taking ownership of the club while Dale Pryde-MacDonald was appointed as General Manager and Ruaidhri Higgins took over in the dugout from Dean Shiels in May.

Alongside new recruits, the Bannsiders have also retained the services of several key players, including Charles Dunne and Dylan Boyle, who had attracted interest from across the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins’ men get their Premiership campaign underway against Larne on Sunday afternoon and Major is intrigued to see how they’ll perform.

"It's exciting - if I was a Coleraine fan I'd be very excited by the players they've signed and the players they've retained,” added Major. “You just don't know until we start.

"They've got a tough fixture straight up and that'll be interesting. They're a lot of people's favourites, but how can they be favourites when Linfield won the league at such a canter last year?